How to watch Wolves vs Brighton live: Stream, TV channel, team news, prediction

Wolves host Brighton at Molineux on Sunday still in search of their first Premier League win of the season.

WATCH — Wolves v Brighton

Vitor Pereira’s side thought they had grabbed a shock win at Spurs last weekend but let in a late goal to come away with a 1-1 draw. That point was their first of a tough season so far as selling several key players this summer has come back to bite Wolves hard. Can they move off of the bottom of the table with a big win? Pereira signed a new contract recently, so the club seem to have full faith in his ability to turn things around.

Brighton have had plenty of movement in and out of their squad, once again, but as always they’ve done some incredible work in the transfer market and Fabian Hurzeler is a fine young coach. Brighton won 3-1 at Chelsea last weekend to continue their solid start to the season as they’ve got eight points on the board and have beaten Manchester City and Chelsea and drawn with Spurs.

For live updates and highlights throughout Wolves vs Brighton, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Wolves vs Brighton live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 9am ET Sunday (October 5)

Venue: Molineux — Wolverhampton

TV Channel: Peacock

Streaming: Stream live on Peacock

Wolves team news, focus

Pereira is only missing Leon Chiwome through injury and he will have taken plenty of positives from Wolves’ draw at Spurs last weekend. They still have plenty of quality in attack and midfield with Jorgen Strand Larsen their main threat up top. If Wolves can whip in enough crosses, he will finish plenty of them.

Brighton team news, focus

The Seagulls have been hit hard by injuries pretty consistently in recent years but they keep finding a way to step up. Adam Webster, Solly March, Jack Hinshelwood and Joel Veltman are all out, while star winger Kaoru Mitoma is a doubt. Hurzeler isn’t afraid to rotate his squad and Yankuba Minteh and Diego Gomez have been excellent so far this season, while veteran Danny Welbeck continues to score goals and leads the line so well and could start in this game.

Wolves vs Brighton prediction

This feels like Wolves will struggle to contain Brighton’s fluid attackers and suffer yet another defeat. Wolves 1-3 Brighton.