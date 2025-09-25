How to watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolves live: Stream, TV channel, team news, prediction

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

PGA: Ryder Cup - Practice Round
Luke Donald says opening ceremony money comment ‘wasn’t directed at the U.S.’
SMX 2025 Rd 03 Las Vegas RJ Hampshire.JPG
RJ Hampshire replaces Chase Sexton on MXoN team, Haiden Deegan will attempt to ride
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Ryder Cup 2025 - Previews
Punch Shot: 45th Ryder Cup predictions, from winning team and score to man of the match

Top Clips

nbc_golf_donaldmoney_250925.jpg
U.S. Team ‘galvanized’ after Donald comments
nbc_golf_rexlavclip_250925.jpg
Will the Ryder Cup end in a tie?
nbc_golf_jeepinsights2_250925.jpg
Wagner tries Tiger’s flop shot on Bethpage’s 17th

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

PGA: Ryder Cup - Practice Round
Luke Donald says opening ceremony money comment ‘wasn’t directed at the U.S.’
SMX 2025 Rd 03 Las Vegas RJ Hampshire.JPG
RJ Hampshire replaces Chase Sexton on MXoN team, Haiden Deegan will attempt to ride
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Ryder Cup 2025 - Previews
Punch Shot: 45th Ryder Cup predictions, from winning team and score to man of the match

Top Clips

nbc_golf_donaldmoney_250925.jpg
U.S. Team ‘galvanized’ after Donald comments
nbc_golf_rexlavclip_250925.jpg
Will the Ryder Cup end in a tie?
nbc_golf_jeepinsights2_250925.jpg
Wagner tries Tiger’s flop shot on Bethpage’s 17th

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

How to watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolves live: Stream, TV channel, team news, prediction

  
Published September 25, 2025 07:12 PM

Tottenham Hotspur will try to extend Thomas Frank’s fantastic start to life in north London when they host a winless Wolves side still seeking their first point of the Premier League season on Saturday (3 pm ET).

WATCH Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolves

Spurs (3rd place, 10 points) fought back from 2-0 down to draw Brighton 2-2 at home last weekend, followed by a comfortable 3-0 victory over League One side Doncaster Rovers in the third round of the League Cup on Wednesday. With Wolves, Leeds, Aston Villa and Everton up next on the fixture list, Frank will be hoping not only for four wins from four games before the international break but some serious progression toward developing a dominant style of play. Spurs will need every bit of it before they face Chelsea, Manchester United, Arsenal and Newcastle in four of five games after that.

Vitor Pereira’s job isn’t likely to be under threat anytime soon after he signed a new three-year contract just last week. That said, any sort of positive result will do at this point for Wolves (20th, 0 points). They took their first lead of the season last weekend when Ladislav Krejci scored his first goal (8th minute) since signing for the club this summer, but were 3-1 down at halftime as Leeds scored on exactly half of the shots they attempted in the game. Pereira made a triple change at halftime, to little avail.

For live updates and highlights throughout Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolves, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolves live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 3 pm ET, Saturday
Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium — London
TV Channel: USA
Streaming: Watch live on NBC.com

Tottenham Hotspur team news, focus

OUT: Yves Bissouma (undisclosed), James Maddison (torn ACL - MORE), Dejan Kulusevski (knee), Radu Dragusin (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Dominic Solanke (ankle), Kota Takai (foot), Ben Davies (unspecified), Randal Kolo Muani (thigh)

Wolves team news, focus

OUT: Leon Chiwone (knee), Enso Gonzalez (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Andre (calf)

Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolves prediction

After rotating the squad heavily midweek and keeping a clean sheet without having to use Cristian Romero or Micky van de Ven, and scoring three goals without Mohammed Kudus in the squad, expect a quick (and aggressive) start from the home side. Spurs 3-1 Wolves.