How to watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolves live: Stream, TV channel, team news, prediction

Tottenham Hotspur will try to extend Thomas Frank’s fantastic start to life in north London when they host a winless Wolves side still seeking their first point of the Premier League season on Saturday (3 pm ET).

Spurs (3rd place, 10 points) fought back from 2-0 down to draw Brighton 2-2 at home last weekend, followed by a comfortable 3-0 victory over League One side Doncaster Rovers in the third round of the League Cup on Wednesday. With Wolves, Leeds, Aston Villa and Everton up next on the fixture list, Frank will be hoping not only for four wins from four games before the international break but some serious progression toward developing a dominant style of play. Spurs will need every bit of it before they face Chelsea, Manchester United, Arsenal and Newcastle in four of five games after that.

Vitor Pereira’s job isn’t likely to be under threat anytime soon after he signed a new three-year contract just last week. That said, any sort of positive result will do at this point for Wolves (20th, 0 points). They took their first lead of the season last weekend when Ladislav Krejci scored his first goal (8th minute) since signing for the club this summer, but were 3-1 down at halftime as Leeds scored on exactly half of the shots they attempted in the game. Pereira made a triple change at halftime, to little avail.

How to watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolves live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 3 pm ET, Saturday

Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium — London

TV Channel: USA

Streaming: Watch live on NBC.com

Tottenham Hotspur team news, focus

OUT: Yves Bissouma (undisclosed), James Maddison (torn ACL - MORE), Dejan Kulusevski (knee), Radu Dragusin (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Dominic Solanke (ankle), Kota Takai (foot), Ben Davies (unspecified), Randal Kolo Muani (thigh)

Wolves team news, focus

OUT: Leon Chiwone (knee), Enso Gonzalez (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Andre (calf)

Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolves prediction

After rotating the squad heavily midweek and keeping a clean sheet without having to use Cristian Romero or Micky van de Ven, and scoring three goals without Mohammed Kudus in the squad, expect a quick (and aggressive) start from the home side. Spurs 3-1 Wolves.