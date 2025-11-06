How to watch Everton vs Fulham live: Stream, TV channel, team news, prediction

Everton and Fulham are off to disappointingly slow starts to the season, but either side has the chance to change the trajectory of their season when the Toffees host the Cottagers at Hill Dickinson Stadium on Saturday (10 am ET).

Everton have won just one of their last seven Premier League games after winning two of three to start the club’s new era. And it’s been the home form that has carried them thus far, as David Moyes’ side only just recently lost for the first time in their brand new 52,000-seat ground (2W-2D-1L). Wingers Iliman Ndiaye and Jack Grealish have brought a “wow” factor to Everton’s attack for the first time in quite some time with five goals and five assists between them, but no one else has more than one goal or one assist (only 10 scored all season).

Fulham snapped a four-game losing skid last weekend with a 3-0 victory over last-place Wolves. Marco Silva’s side is also (and once again) a better defending side than attacking, but the hope is that will change as summer signing Kevin and Samuel Chukwueze find their footing in the PL. To this point, Chukwueze has the only goal or assist between them.

For live updates and highlights throughout Everton vs Fulham, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Everton vs Fulham live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 10 am ET, Saturday

Venue: Hill Dickinson Stadium — Liverpool

TV Channel: USA

Streaming: Watch live on NBC.com

Everton team news, focus

OUT: Jarrad Branthwaite (hamstring), Nathan Patterson (knock)

Fulham team news, focus

OUT: Antonee Robinson (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Rodrigo Muniz (knock), Raul JImenez (groin), Samu Chukwueze (calf)

Everton vs Fulham prediction

If this game turns into a flat out counter-attacking contest — and it likely will — Ndiaye and Grealish are far more dangerous than any combination Fulham can put out there. Everton 2-1 Fulham.