How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Leeds live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

It’ll be an early-season relegation litmus test when Nottingham Forest welcome Leeds United to the City Ground on Sunday.

Sean Dyche, Forest’s third manager of the young season, has the Tricky Trees looking better of late with consecutive draws with Manchester United in the Premier League and Sturm Graz in the Europa League. Yet he sees his team in the bottom three, four points behind 17th place.

WATCH — Nottingham Forest v Leeds United

Leeds have built a four-point cushion over the drop zone in their first season back in the Premier League, but will be seated on the precipice should they fare poorly in this road trip.

Daniel Farke’s men have handled lower-third competition in an uneven manner, beating Wolves and West Ham but losing at Burnley. They’ve lost three-of-four and this is far and away their easiest fixture of the next month with Villa, Man City, Chelsea, and Liverpool all on the Premier League docket over the next 30 days or so.

For live updates and highlights throughout Nottingham Forest vs Leeds United, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Leeds live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 9am ET Sunday

Venue: City Ground — Nottingham

TV Channel: Peacock

Streaming: Stream live on Peacock

Nottingham Forest team news, focus

OUT: Douglas Luiz (hamstring), Ola Aina (undisclosed), Dilane Bakwa (undisclosed), Oleksandr Zinchenko (groin), Chris Wood (knee), Angus Gunn (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Callum Hudson-Odoi (knock)

Leeds United team news, focus

OUT: Harry Gray (hip) | QUESTIONABLE: Dominic Calvert-Lewin (adductor), Sebastiaan Bornauw (knee)

Nottingham Forest vs Leeds prediction

Leeds have been unlucky in front of goal and in their own box, defying xG to the tune of 9.12 xG+xA to the bad of their nine goals scored and 17 conceded in Premier League play. Forest will find themselves tested both by the midweek trip to Austria and the Leeds attack. It’s a tough fixture to predict, to be honest — Dyche vs Farke. Who ya got? Nottingham Forest 2-1 Leeds United.