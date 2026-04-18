Tottenham Hotspur 2-2 Brighton: Rutter’s late goal breaks Spurs’ hearts

Tottenham Hotspur boss Roberto De Zerbi was denied a thrilling win and place outside of the Premier League’s bottom three when old pal Georginio Rutter scored a stoppage-time equalizer in a 2-2 draw at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday.

WATCH — Spurs v Brighton full match replay

Spurs move onto 31 points, one behind 17th-place West Ham and two back of 16th-place Nottingham Forest before those sides play Sunday.

Brighton move onto 47 points, good for ninth. That’s a point off sixth place and five behind the top five.

More to come...

Tottenham Hotspur vs Brighton final score: 2-2

Pedro Porro 39', Kaoru Mitoma 45+3', Xavi Simons 77', Georginio Rutter 90+5'

Georginio Rutter goal — Spurs 2-2 Brighton

Heartbreak as the press of Brighton center back Jan Paul van Hecke makes the most of a dawdle on the ball from Kevin Danso.

Van Hecke feeds Rutter beyond the spot and the Brighton man finishes with vigor.

It’s 2-2 in the fifth minute of stoppage time. Heartbreak.

XAVI SIMONS SCREAMER

He’s been the best player on the pitch and this goal is GORGEOUS.

Spurs lead in the 77th minute.

It may well be the goal that confirms Wolves relegation.

Spurs subs

Djed Spence and Lucas Bergvall replace Gallagher and Udogie in the 76th minute.

Kaoru Mitoma injury

A sub has to sub out, as Mitoma is injured and replaced by Maxim De Cuyper.

Brighton triple sub

Georginio Rutter and Matt O’Riley are coming into the game for Danny Welbeck and Jack Hinshelwood in the 75th minute.

Spurs subs

Archie Gray and Mathys Tel enter for Yves Bissouma and Randal Kolo Muani in the 57th minute.

Halftime — Tottenham Hotspur 1-1 Brighton

For all of the good done by Spurs, one moment sends them back to earth.

Shots are 7-2 for the hosts but the score’s 1-1 for De Zerbi and Co.

Kaoru Mitoma goal (video) — Spurs 1-1 Brighton

An absolutely-perfect volley.

Mitoma gets onto a great cross from Pascal Gross and snaps it upper 90 with his left boot.

Mitoma's thunderous volley brings Brighton level Kaoru Mitoma doesn't need a touch as he unleashes a venomous first-time strike into the back of the net to bring Brighton back to level terms with Spurs.

Should be 2-0!

Solanke slides it into the box for Simons, who cuts by a defender and beats the keeper but clips the post and Porro’s bid at the rebound is blocked out for a corner by Verbruggen.

Pedro Porro goal (video) — Spurs 1-0 Brighton

The right mix of patience and action as Xavi Simons curls a classy cross in front of the keeper and Pedro Porro darts in front of Bart Verbruggen to nod home.

It’s a potential — gasp — halftime lead for Spurs.

Porro heads Spurs 1-0 in front of Brighton Pedro Porro's header ignites Tottenham Hotspur Stadium as the Spurs right back beats Bart Verbruggen to the ball to make it 1-0 against Brighton.

Diego Gomez injury — Brighton man limps off in tears

Diego Gomez is on the ground being treating by trainers, and he’ll limp off in emotional and physical distress with an apparent left leg injury.

Kaoru Mitoma will replace the Paraguayan in the 21st minute.

It’s been almost all Spurs in North London yet remains scoreless.

Tottenham Hotspur lineup

Kinsky, Porro, Danso, Van de Ven, Udogie, Bentancur, Bissouma, Gallagher, Simons, Kolo Muani, Solanke

Brighton lineup

Verbruggen, Kadioglu, Van Hecke, Boscagli, Wieffer, Ayari, Gross, Gomez, Hinshelwood, Minteh, Welbeck

Spurs vs Brighton preview

De Zerbi led Brighton to their first ever European campaign before walking away from the club after the 2023-24 season. He now hopes to put a crimp in the Seagulls plans of a return while boosting Spurs back above the bottom three.

WATCH — Spurs v Brighton

Spurs are fighting for their Premier League lives and against a first-ever relegation. They sit two points back of safety with just six matches to go on their fixture list.

Brighton seek the rarefied air of European competition, two points back of sixth-place Chelsea and a just a point back of Brentford and Everton. The Seagulls will host Chelsea on Tuesday and boast better goal differential than the Bees and Toffees.

Spurs team news, focus

OUT: Cristian Romero (knee), Mohammed Kudus (groin), Rodrigo Bentancur (thigh), Yves Bissouma (unspecified), Wilson Odobert (knee), Dejan Kulusevski (knee), James Maddison (torn ACL - MORE), Ben Davies (ankle) | QUESTIONABLE: Guglielmo Vicario (groin).

Brighton team news, focus

OUT: Lewis Dunk (suspension), Adam Webster (knee), Stefanos Tzimas (unspecified) | QUESTIONABLE: James Milner (knock)

Tottenham Hotspur vs Brighton prediction

De Zerbi’s familiarity with Brighton and what should be a lively home crowd could even the gap between the teams’ seasons. Spurs 1-1 Brighton.

How to watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Brighton live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 12:30pm ET Saturday

Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium — North London

TV Channel: NBC

Streaming: Watch online via NBC.com & Watch live on Peacock