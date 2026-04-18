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PGA: RBC Heritage - Second Round
Matt Fitzpatrick rides a good bounce and great golf to a 63 to lead Viktor Hovland at Hilton Head
LPGA: KPMG Women's PGA Championship - Second Round
Sei Young Kim shoots second straight 65 to take LPGA Tour lead in Los Angeles
Eli Tomac
Eli Tomac out of Cleveland Supercross after qualification crash
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

Screenshot_2026-04-18_141100_copy.jpg
Mitoma’s thunderous volley brings Brighton level
nbc_pl_porrogoaltot_250418.jpg
Porro heads Spurs 1-0 in front of Brighton
nbc_pl_bougoal1_260418.jpg
Tavernier sends Bournemouth in front of Newcastle

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Roberto De Zerbi reaction to Xavi Simons golazo, Tottenham Hotspur’s late heartbreak

  
Published April 18, 2026 02:33 PM

Tottenham Hotspur boss Roberto De Zerbi was buzzing after Xavi Simons’ Goal of the Season candidate looked to have moved Spurs out of the bottom three only for Brighton & Hove Albion to equalize for a draw in North London.

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium saw Spurs go ahead through Pedro Porro’s header of a Simons chipped cross but sunk level by a gorgeous Kaoru Mitoma volley before halftime.

Fortunately, Simons chugged onward in a Man of the Match performance punctuated by his sensational cross-goal finish in the 77th minute.

But it wasn’t done, as Georginio Rutter scored in the fifth minute of stoppage time to ensure a point for Brighton.

It nearly pulled Spurs out of the relegation zone and De Zerbi’s words will be worth watching after the whistle.

Roberto De Zerbi reaction to Xavi Simons golazo, Tottenham Hotspur’s late heartbreak

We’ll share all of De Zerbi’s words as soon as he speaks from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.