Tottenham Hotspur boss Roberto De Zerbi was buzzing after Xavi Simons’ Goal of the Season candidate looked to have moved Spurs out of the bottom three only for Brighton & Hove Albion to equalize for a draw in North London.

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium saw Spurs go ahead through Pedro Porro’s header of a Simons chipped cross but sunk level by a gorgeous Kaoru Mitoma volley before halftime.

Fortunately, Simons chugged onward in a Man of the Match performance punctuated by his sensational cross-goal finish in the 77th minute.

But it wasn’t done, as Georginio Rutter scored in the fifth minute of stoppage time to ensure a point for Brighton.

It nearly pulled Spurs out of the relegation zone and De Zerbi’s words will be worth watching after the whistle.

Roberto De Zerbi reaction to Xavi Simons golazo, Tottenham Hotspur’s late heartbreak

We’ll share all of De Zerbi’s words as soon as he speaks from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.