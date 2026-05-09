Brighton vs Wolves live updates: Seagulls seek to improve European standing

Wolves are looking to climb out of the Premier League basement while Brighton have much higher ambitions in a Week 36 match-up at the Amex Stadium on Saturday.

WATCH — Brighton v Wolves

Rob Edwards’ Wolves are two points behind 19th-place Burnley and would love to finish the season off the bottom as they look to next season in the Championship.

Fabian Hurzeler and Wolves are one of a mess of teams trying to reach the Europa League or Conference League, currently in eighth place with 50 points. That’s two points off sixth but just three above 12th-place Sunderland.

For live updates and highlights throughout Brighton vs Wolves, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.