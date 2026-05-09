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Marner’s first playoff hat trick propels Golden Knights to 6-2 rout of Ducks and 2-1 series lead
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Jeeno Thitikul takes advantage of changing weather for a 69 to open 3-shot lead on LPGA

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Fernandez’s free kick rolls in to tie Chelsea 1-1
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What has gone wrong at Chelsea this season?

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Brighton vs Wolves live updates: Seagulls seek to improve European standing

Follow live Brighton vs Wolves updates from Premier League Matchweek 36 on Saturday, May 9 including real-time highlights, scores, results, stats and table implications as they happen at the Amex.

 • Live Updates
 ⦁ 
Updated 
Brighton and Hove Albion v Manchester United - Premier League - American Express Stadium

Brighton & Hove Albion manager Fabian Hurzeler gestures on the touchline in a previous match.

PA Images via Getty Images

Wolves are looking to climb out of the Premier League basement while Brighton have much higher ambitions in a Week 36 match-up at the Amex Stadium on Saturday.

WATCH Brighton v Wolves

Rob Edwards’ Wolves are two points behind 19th-place Burnley and would love to finish the season off the bottom as they look to next season in the Championship.

Fabian Hurzeler and Wolves are one of a mess of teams trying to reach the Europa League or Conference League, currently in eighth place with 50 points. That’s two points off sixth but just three above 12th-place Sunderland.

For live updates and highlights throughout Brighton vs Wolves, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

Updates
Wolves seek a finisher
By
Nicholas Mendola
  

Wolves stars have come from behind the front line this season as Joao Gomes, Hugo Bueno, and Andre will all be targeted by other clubs but could be huge in the Championship.

Only Santiago Bueno and Tolu Arokodare have more than three goal contributions this season (goals plus assist) and they each have... four. Rodrigo Gomes, Santi Bueno, and Arokodare are the co-scoring leaders with three goals.

Pretty dire.
Wolves team news: Lineup and subs
By
Nicholas Mendola
  

Starting XI: Bentley, Lima, Mosquera, S. Bueno, T. Gomes, H. Bueno, Andre, J. Gomes, Mane, Armstrong, Hwang

Subs: Gracey, Doherty, Wolve, Orokodare, R. Gomes, Bellegard, Krejci, Tchatchoua, A. Gomes
Brighton team news: Lineup and subs
By
Nicholas Mendola
  

Brighton XI: Verbruggen, Kadioglu, Van Hecke, Dunk, De Cuyper, Gross, Baleba, Hinshelwood, Minteh, Mitoma, Welbeck

Subs: Steele, March, Rutter, Kostoulas, Milner, Boscaglia, Ayari, O’Riley, Veltman

How to watch Brighton vs Wolves live, stream link and start time


By
Nicholas Mendola
  

Kick off time: 10am ET Saturday (May 9)
Venue: Amex Stadium — Falmer, East Sussex
TV Channel: Peacock
Streaming: Stream live on Peacock