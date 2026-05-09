Brighton vs Wolves live updates: Seagulls seek to improve European standing
Follow live Brighton vs Wolves updates from Premier League Matchweek 36 on Saturday, May 9 including real-time highlights, scores, results, stats and table implications as they happen at the Amex.
Wolves are looking to climb out of the Premier League basement while Brighton have much higher ambitions in a Week 36 match-up at the Amex Stadium on Saturday.
WATCH — Brighton v Wolves
Rob Edwards’ Wolves are two points behind 19th-place Burnley and would love to finish the season off the bottom as they look to next season in the Championship.
Fabian Hurzeler and Wolves are one of a mess of teams trying to reach the Europa League or Conference League, currently in eighth place with 50 points. That’s two points off sixth but just three above 12th-place Sunderland.
For live updates and highlights throughout Brighton vs Wolves, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.
Wolves stars have come from behind the front line this season as Joao Gomes, Hugo Bueno, and Andre will all be targeted by other clubs but could be huge in the Championship.
Only Santiago Bueno and Tolu Arokodare have more than three goal contributions this season (goals plus assist) and they each have... four. Rodrigo Gomes, Santi Bueno, and Arokodare are the co-scoring leaders with three goals.
Pretty dire.
Starting XI: Bentley, Lima, Mosquera, S. Bueno, T. Gomes, H. Bueno, Andre, J. Gomes, Mane, Armstrong, Hwang
Subs: Gracey, Doherty, Wolve, Orokodare, R. Gomes, Bellegard, Krejci, Tchatchoua, A. Gomes
Brighton XI: Verbruggen, Kadioglu, Van Hecke, Dunk, De Cuyper, Gross, Baleba, Hinshelwood, Minteh, Mitoma, Welbeck
Subs: Steele, March, Rutter, Kostoulas, Milner, Boscaglia, Ayari, O’Riley, Veltman
Kick off time: 10am ET Saturday (May 9)
Venue: Amex Stadium — Falmer, East Sussex
TV Channel: Peacock
Streaming: Stream live on Peacock