Premier League all-time goal leaders — Haaland passes Giggs, eyes Mane; Welbeck, Wood, Wilson in top 50
Will anyone ever chase down Alan Shearer as the king of Premier League goal scorers?
Harry Kane was racing to challenge his crown before moving to Bayern Munich and taking his free-scoring ways away from the record chase for now.
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Then the burden fell to Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah with a fresh contract in hand at Anfield, but he’s calling time on that tenure at the end of this season. The Egyptian is 16 back of No. 3 Wayne Rooney and 21 behind Kane. It’s safe to say he’s going to leave Anfield in fourth.
Will Erling Haaland stick around long enough to do it? The Norwegian has become the fastest player to 100 goals in Premier League history and doesn’t turn 26 until July. If he were to stay at City, even if his pace were to slow to 100 goals every four seasons, Haaland could be near the throne room somewhere around 2032.
Premier League legends Shearer, Kane, Rooney lead the goals list
Shearer scored 260 Premier League goals during his remarkable career with Blackburn Rovers and Newcastle United, and that figure’s even more impressive when you consider his first professional seasons were played prior to the Premier League era with Southampton.
Wayne Rooney’s incredible career, played almost entirely in the Premier League, saw him become the second player to bag 200+ goals in the competition. The former Manchester United and Everton star counts 208 goals as his haul.
Kane moved clear of Rooney during the 2022-23 season and his 213 goals are 47 behind Shearer. There is only one active Premier League player within 100 goals of Shearer — Salah, who has 193 goals and sits 67 back of the top man.
Salah is 15 goals behind Rooney and 20 behind Kane.
Heung-min Son has gone to MLS with LAFC and Jamie Vardy has moved to Cremonese in Serie A after Leicester City’s relegation, leaving Raheem Sterling as the only other active PL player with over 100 goals.
Wondering who is closest to next reaching 100 goals? Callum Wilson’s up to 93, Chris Wood has 92, and Danny Welbeck is into the top 50 all-time with 86 goals.
And who’s next to the top 50? Ollie Watkins is a few goals from cracking that list, while Gabriel Jesus needs another 10 or so.
Read the full list of the Premier League’s all-time goal scorers, after the jump.
Premier League all-time goal leaders
bold denotes active Premier League player
- Alan Shearer, 260
- Harry Kane, 213
- Wayne Rooney, 208
- Mohamed Salah, 193
- Andrew Cole, 187
- Sergio Aguero, 184
- Frank Lampard, 177
- Thierry Henry, 175
- Robbie Fowler, 163
- Jermain Defoe, 162
- Michael Owen, 150
- Les Ferdinand, 149
- Teddy Sheringham, 146
- Jamie Vardy, 145
- Robin van Persie, 144
- Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink, 127
- Heung-min Son, 127
- Robbie Keane, 126
- Nicolas Anelka, 125
- Dwight Yorke, 123
- Raheem Sterling, 123
- Romelu Lukaku, 121
- Steven Gerrard, 120
- Ian Wright, 113
- Dion Dublin, 111
- Sadio Mane, 111
- Emile Heskey, 110
- Erling Haaland, 110
- Ryan Giggs, 109
- Peter Crouch, 108
- Paul Scholes, 107
- Darren Bent, 106
- Didier Drogba, 104
- Cristiano Ronaldo, 103
- Matt Le Tissier, 100
- Emmanuel Adebayor, 97
- Ruud van Nistelrooy, 95
- Yakubu, 95
- Dimitar Berbatov, 94
- Callum Wilson, 94
- Mark Viduka, 92
- Kevin Phillips, 92
- Chris Wood, 92
- James Beattie, 91
- Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, 91
- Olivier Giroud, 90
- Danny Welbeck, 90
- Marcus Rashford, 89
- Kevin Davies, 88
- Dennis Bergkamp, 87