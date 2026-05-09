Premier League all-time goal leaders — Haaland passes Giggs, eyes Mane; Welbeck, Wood, Wilson in top 50

Will anyone ever chase down Alan Shearer as the king of Premier League goal scorers?

Harry Kane was racing to challenge his crown before moving to Bayern Munich and taking his free-scoring ways away from the record chase for now.

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Then the burden fell to Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah with a fresh contract in hand at Anfield, but he’s calling time on that tenure at the end of this season. The Egyptian is 16 back of No. 3 Wayne Rooney and 21 behind Kane. It’s safe to say he’s going to leave Anfield in fourth.

Will Erling Haaland stick around long enough to do it? The Norwegian has become the fastest player to 100 goals in Premier League history and doesn’t turn 26 until July. If he were to stay at City, even if his pace were to slow to 100 goals every four seasons, Haaland could be near the throne room somewhere around 2032.

Premier League legends Shearer, Kane, Rooney lead the goals list

Shearer scored 260 Premier League goals during his remarkable career with Blackburn Rovers and Newcastle United, and that figure’s even more impressive when you consider his first professional seasons were played prior to the Premier League era with Southampton.

Wayne Rooney’s incredible career, played almost entirely in the Premier League, saw him become the second player to bag 200+ goals in the competition. The former Manchester United and Everton star counts 208 goals as his haul.

Kane moved clear of Rooney during the 2022-23 season and his 213 goals are 47 behind Shearer. There is only one active Premier League player within 100 goals of Shearer — Salah, who has 193 goals and sits 67 back of the top man.

Salah is 15 goals behind Rooney and 20 behind Kane.

Heung-min Son has gone to MLS with LAFC and Jamie Vardy has moved to Cremonese in Serie A after Leicester City’s relegation, leaving Raheem Sterling as the only other active PL player with over 100 goals.

Wondering who is closest to next reaching 100 goals? Callum Wilson’s up to 93, Chris Wood has 92, and Danny Welbeck is into the top 50 all-time with 86 goals.

And who’s next to the top 50? Ollie Watkins is a few goals from cracking that list, while Gabriel Jesus needs another 10 or so.

Read the full list of the Premier League’s all-time goal scorers, after the jump.

Premier League all-time goal leaders

bold denotes active Premier League player



Alan Shearer, 260 Harry Kane, 213 Wayne Rooney, 208 Mohamed Salah, 193 Andrew Cole, 187 Sergio Aguero, 184 Frank Lampard, 177 Thierry Henry, 175 Robbie Fowler, 163 Jermain Defoe, 162 Michael Owen, 150 Les Ferdinand, 149 Teddy Sheringham, 146 Jamie Vardy, 145 Robin van Persie, 144 Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink, 127 Heung-min Son, 127 Robbie Keane, 126 Nicolas Anelka, 125 Dwight Yorke, 123 Raheem Sterling, 123 Romelu Lukaku, 121 Steven Gerrard, 120 Ian Wright, 113 Dion Dublin, 111 Sadio Mane, 111 Emile Heskey, 110 Erling Haaland, 110 Ryan Giggs, 109 Peter Crouch, 108 Paul Scholes, 107 Darren Bent, 106 Didier Drogba, 104 Cristiano Ronaldo, 103 Matt Le Tissier, 100 Emmanuel Adebayor, 97 Ruud van Nistelrooy, 95 Yakubu, 95 Dimitar Berbatov, 94 Callum Wilson, 94 Mark Viduka, 92 Kevin Phillips, 92 Chris Wood, 92 James Beattie, 91 Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, 91 Olivier Giroud, 90 Danny Welbeck, 90 Marcus Rashford, 89 Kevin Davies, 88 Dennis Bergkamp, 87

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