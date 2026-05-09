Premier League all-time goal leaders — Haaland passes Giggs, eyes Mane; Welbeck, Wood, Wilson in top 50

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

WNBA: Golden State Valkyries at Seattle Storm
Janelle Salaun’s 20 points, 5 3-pointers lead the Valkyries past the Storm 91-80 in season opener
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Vegas Golden Knights at Anaheim Ducks
Marner’s first playoff hat trick propels Golden Knights to 6-2 rout of Ducks and 2-1 series lead
Mizuho Americas Open 2026 - Round Two
Jeeno Thitikul takes advantage of changing weather for a 69 to open 3-shot lead on LPGA

Top Clips

nbc_pl_bhagoal2_260509.jpg
Dunk thumps header to double Brighton’s lead
nbc_pl_bhagoal1_260509.jpg
Hinshelwood’s soaring header puts Brighton ahead
nbc_pl_livche_260509.jpg
Extended HLs: Liverpool v. Chelsea Matchweek 36

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

WNBA: Golden State Valkyries at Seattle Storm
Janelle Salaun’s 20 points, 5 3-pointers lead the Valkyries past the Storm 91-80 in season opener
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Vegas Golden Knights at Anaheim Ducks
Marner’s first playoff hat trick propels Golden Knights to 6-2 rout of Ducks and 2-1 series lead
Mizuho Americas Open 2026 - Round Two
Jeeno Thitikul takes advantage of changing weather for a 69 to open 3-shot lead on LPGA

Top Clips

nbc_pl_bhagoal2_260509.jpg
Dunk thumps header to double Brighton’s lead
nbc_pl_bhagoal1_260509.jpg
Hinshelwood’s soaring header puts Brighton ahead
nbc_pl_livche_260509.jpg
Extended HLs: Liverpool v. Chelsea Matchweek 36

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Premier League all-time goal leaders — Haaland passes Giggs, eyes Mane; Welbeck, Wood, Wilson in top 50

  
Published May 9, 2026 02:25 AM
A84VLia4IULy
May 4, 2026 03:52 PM
Just moments after Everton scored their third goal of the half, Erling Haaland breaks free and chips Jordan Pickford to bring Manchester City within one goal of Everton.

Will anyone ever chase down Alan Shearer as the king of Premier League goal scorers?

Harry Kane was racing to challenge his crown before moving to Bayern Munich and taking his free-scoring ways away from the record chase for now.

MORE — Premier League all-time assist leaders | Haaland’s stats, highlights

Then the burden fell to Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah with a fresh contract in hand at Anfield, but he’s calling time on that tenure at the end of this season. The Egyptian is 16 back of No. 3 Wayne Rooney and 21 behind Kane. It’s safe to say he’s going to leave Anfield in fourth.

Will Erling Haaland stick around long enough to do it? The Norwegian has become the fastest player to 100 goals in Premier League history and doesn’t turn 26 until July. If he were to stay at City, even if his pace were to slow to 100 goals every four seasons, Haaland could be near the throne room somewhere around 2032.

Premier League legends Shearer, Kane, Rooney lead the goals list

Shearer scored 260 Premier League goals during his remarkable career with Blackburn Rovers and Newcastle United, and that figure’s even more impressive when you consider his first professional seasons were played prior to the Premier League era with Southampton.

Wayne Rooney’s incredible career, played almost entirely in the Premier League, saw him become the second player to bag 200+ goals in the competition. The former Manchester United and Everton star counts 208 goals as his haul.

Kane moved clear of Rooney during the 2022-23 season and his 213 goals are 47 behind Shearer. There is only one active Premier League player within 100 goals of Shearer — Salah, who has 193 goals and sits 67 back of the top man.

Salah is 15 goals behind Rooney and 20 behind Kane.

Heung-min Son has gone to MLS with LAFC and Jamie Vardy has moved to Cremonese in Serie A after Leicester City’s relegation, leaving Raheem Sterling as the only other active PL player with over 100 goals.

Wondering who is closest to next reaching 100 goals? Callum Wilson’s up to 93, Chris Wood has 92, and Danny Welbeck is into the top 50 all-time with 86 goals.

And who’s next to the top 50? Ollie Watkins is a few goals from cracking that list, while Gabriel Jesus needs another 10 or so.

Read the full list of the Premier League’s all-time goal scorers, after the jump.

Premier League all-time goal leaders

bold denotes active Premier League player

  1. Alan Shearer, 260
  2. Harry Kane, 213
  3. Wayne Rooney, 208
  4. Mohamed Salah, 193
  5. Andrew Cole, 187
  6. Sergio Aguero, 184
  7. Frank Lampard, 177
  8. Thierry Henry, 175
  9. Robbie Fowler, 163
  10. Jermain Defoe, 162
  11. Michael Owen, 150
  12. Les Ferdinand, 149
  13. Teddy Sheringham, 146
  14. Jamie Vardy, 145
  15. Robin van Persie, 144
  16. Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink, 127
  17. Heung-min Son, 127
  18. Robbie Keane, 126
  19. Nicolas Anelka, 125
  20. Dwight Yorke, 123
  21. Raheem Sterling, 123
  22. Romelu Lukaku, 121
  23. Steven Gerrard, 120
  24. Ian Wright, 113
  25. Dion Dublin, 111
  26. Sadio Mane, 111
  27. Emile Heskey, 110
  28. Erling Haaland, 110
  29. Ryan Giggs, 109
  30. Peter Crouch, 108
  31. Paul Scholes, 107
  32. Darren Bent, 106
  33. Didier Drogba, 104
  34. Cristiano Ronaldo, 103
  35. Matt Le Tissier, 100
  36. Emmanuel Adebayor, 97
  37. Ruud van Nistelrooy, 95
  38. Yakubu, 95
  39. Dimitar Berbatov, 94
  40. Callum Wilson, 94
  41. Mark Viduka, 92
  42. Kevin Phillips, 92
  43. Chris Wood, 92
  44. James Beattie, 91
  45. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, 91
  46. Olivier Giroud, 90
  47. Danny Welbeck, 90
  48. Marcus Rashford, 89
  49. Kevin Davies, 88
  50. Dennis Bergkamp, 87

Follow @NicholasMendola