How to watch Wolves vs Leeds live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

Pointless Wolves host Leeds at Molinuex on Saturday and Vitor Pereira badly needs a win to kick-start their season.

After four defeats from four to open the season, the vultures are circling for Wolves after a summer of losing their best players. They’ve been okay in games but there is clearly a lack of quality in key areas and Pereira will be concerned with their start to the season.

Leeds have picked up four points from their first four games back in the Premier League and Daniel Farke has turned them into a solid, stodgy side who are tough to beat. That is exactly what they need if they’re going to stay up this season.

How to watch Wolves vs Leeds live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 10am ET Saturday (Saturday, September 20)

Venue: Molineux — Wolverhampton

TV Channel: Peacock

Streaming: Stream live on Peacock

Wolves team news, focus

Jose Sa and Jorgen Strand Larsen are both battling to be fit for this game and both are key players for Wolves this season. Strand Larsen gives them a wonderful focal point to their attack and if he’s missing, there is no replacement.

Leeds team news, focus

Goalkeeper Lucas Perri remains out, so Karl Darlow will start in goal. Dan James and Wilfried Gnonto are also struggling, so Farke will have to look elsewhere out wide. The good news is that Joel Piroe is fit to start.

Wolves vs Leeds prediction

This feels like it will be a draw and both teams will be happy enough with that. Wolves will push for the winner but Leeds look decent at the back. Wolves 1-1 Leeds.