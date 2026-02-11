Aston Villa 1-0 Brighton: Late own goal the difference as Milner makes Premier League history

Aston Villa ended their mini-skid with a win on a day former player James Milner made Premier League history for Brighton & Hove Albion in a 1-0 affair at Villa Park on Wednesday.

Milner came off the bench in the first half for Carlos Baleba, making his 653rd Premier League appearance to tie Gareth Barry for the most appearances in the history of England’s top division.

The veteran midfielder was solid against his former team, who got the last laugh when Tyrone Mings headed a corner kick off Tyler Hinshelwood and past Bart Verbruggen late in the contest.

Villa stay three points behind second-place Man City, six points back of leaders Arsenal.

Brighton continue to slump and remain 14th with 31 points.

Aston Villa vs Brighton final score: 1-0

Jack Hinshelwood o.g. 86'

Aston Villa vs Brighton live updates — by Nick Mendola

Jack Hinshelwood own goal — Aston Villa 1-0 Brighton

Abraham’s been good for Villa, who have a corner.

The ball is swung toward the near post and Mings, on his 200th Villa appearance, turns the ball off Hinshelwood and behind Verbruggen.

Villa Park needed that, and there’s an audible release in Birmingham.

Moves a-plenty

The quests for a goal continues, as Villa bring Ollie Watkins and Amadou Onana off in favor of Tammy Abraham and Alysson Edward.

Brighton remove Kaoru Mitoma, Welbeck, and Diego Gomez for Yankuba Minteh, Charalampos Kostoulas, and Harry Howell.

Under 10 minutes plus stoppage to go in Aston.

Subs

Villa aren’t happy with their tame attack. Leon Bailey and Ross Barkley enter for Jadon Sancho and Buendia.

Brighton remove Jan Paul van Hecke for Oliver Boscagli.

Zeroes on the board into the final half hour.

Halftime — Aston Villa 0-0 Brighton

Old heads unite for a half-chance as Milner cues up a Danny Welbeck chance that cannot get the better of Emiliano Martinez.

Shots are 10-2 to Villa. though that figure betrays the actual danger of the opportunities.

Buendia wins corner

The Argentine steps in from the right and has a 20-yard shot that spins off of Jack Hinshelwood and goes out for a corner.

Villa can’t do anything with the set piece.

History!

Carlos Baleba is on yellow and plays with fire, something that does not sit well with Fabian Hurzeler.

The Brighton manager brings James Milner into the game, and it’s his 653rd all-time appearance.

The veteran, a former Villa man, has now tied fellow ex-Villan midfielder Gareth Barry for the most all-time appearances in Premier League history.

Aston Villa lineup

Martinez, Bogarde, Konsa, Mings, Maatsen, Onana, Luiz, Sancho, Buendia, Rogers, Watkins

Brighton lineup

Verbruggen, Kadioglu, Dunk, Van Hecke, Veltman, Gomez, Baleba, Gross, Hinshelwood, Mitoma, Welbeck

Aston Villa vs Brighton preview — by Joe Prince-Wright

Aston Villa have gone two games without a win but they can still hang in the title race with a win against struggling Brighton on Wednesday.

Unai Emery’s side took the lead at Bournemouth on Saturday but drew 1-1 as injuries have hit Villa hard at precisely the moment they looked like challenging Arsenal and City for the title. Still, they look set for a top four finish if they can get back on track quickly and their new signings can settle in.

Brighton lost 1-0 at home to bitter rivals Crystal Palace on Sunday and some of the Seagulls faithful have turned on young manager Fabian Hurzeler. Brighton have won just once in their last 12 league games and with the players they have it’s clear they should have more points on the board.

Aston Villa team news, focus

Morgan Rogers is their main star with John McGinn, Youri Tielemans and Boubacar Kamara all missing through injury. He scored a beauty at the weekend and keeps on delivering. Villa need new signings Abraham and Luiz (both re-signing for Villa) and returning loanee Leon Bailey to deliver big performances straight away as Emery will rotate the lineup.

Brighton team news, focus

Adam Webster, Solly March, Stefanos Tzimas, Yasin Ayari and Mats Wieffer are out injured, while center back Jan Paul van Hecke remains a doubt. Brighton have so many wonderful attacking players but Hurzeler can’t seem to find a way to get them all in the team at the same time and there’s a real lack of fluidity and confidence in attack.

Aston Villa vs Brighton prediction

Expect Villa to get back to winning ways and score early to set the tone. Aston Villa 3-1 Brighton.

