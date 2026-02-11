James Milner equals Gareth Barry’s record: Premier League all-time appearances leaders list

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NBA: Golden State Warriors at Phoenix Suns
Fantasy Basketball Week 17 Injury Report: Stephen Curry, others target post-break returns
MLB: New York Mets at Miami Marlins
Francisco Lindor has surgery to repair broken hamate bone in left hand, out around six weeks
MLB: Tampa Bay Rays at Baltimore Orioles
Orioles’ Jackson Holliday to miss opening day following surgery to repair broken bone in hand

Top Clips

nbc_nba_cbb_260211.jpg
Peterson ‘too comfortable not playing’ for Kansas?
nbc_nba_tradedeadline_260211.jpg
Reflecting on best, worst NBA trade deadline moves
johnsonthumb_021126.jpg
Look for Johnson ‘to control the glass’ vs. CHA

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NBA: Golden State Warriors at Phoenix Suns
Fantasy Basketball Week 17 Injury Report: Stephen Curry, others target post-break returns
MLB: New York Mets at Miami Marlins
Francisco Lindor has surgery to repair broken hamate bone in left hand, out around six weeks
MLB: Tampa Bay Rays at Baltimore Orioles
Orioles’ Jackson Holliday to miss opening day following surgery to repair broken bone in hand

Top Clips

nbc_nba_cbb_260211.jpg
Peterson ‘too comfortable not playing’ for Kansas?
nbc_nba_tradedeadline_260211.jpg
Reflecting on best, worst NBA trade deadline moves
johnsonthumb_021126.jpg
Look for Johnson ‘to control the glass’ vs. CHA

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

James Milner equals Gareth Barry’s record: Premier League all-time appearances leaders list

  
Published February 11, 2026 02:58 PM

James Milner’s incredible career sees the 40-year-old tied atop the all-time Premier League appearances list with Gareth Barry, as his next PL match will see pass the former England international.

Milner came off the bench for Brighton at former club Aston Villa on Wednesday to come within one PL appearance of standing alone on the all-time list, and he’s contributed to the Premier League in so many areas — Milner 10th on the all-time PL assists list just behind Mohamed Salah’s 92.

MORE — Current Premier League table

Milner’s numbers are outstanding as he’s won so much for so many teams. Some players don’t get 48 Premier League appearances in his career — Milner’s played 48 league matches against Chelsea alone.

Also remarkable? Milner’s only been sent off three times: one straight red against West Brom and the other two coming when he was shown two yellows versus Crystal Palace.

James Milner career records and stats: Where has Milner played?

The Leeds United academy product broke into the senior team in 2002 when he was 56 days shy of his 17th birthday.

He’s now played 653 times for six Premier League clubs, scoring for all of them.

Milner has 56 Premier League goals and 90 assists in league play.

James Milner Premier League appearances by club:

  1. Liverpool, 230 appearances
  2. Manchester City, 147 appearances
  3. Aston Villa, 100 appearances
  4. Newcastle United, 94 appearances
  5. Leeds United, 48 appearances
  6. Brighton, 34 appearances

James Milner’s trophy case

  • 3x Premier League winner (2 with Man City, 1 with Liverpool)
  • 2x League Cup winner (1 with Man City, 1 with Liverpool)
  • 2x FA Cup winner (1 with Man City, 1 with Liverpool)
  • 1x UEFA Intertoto Cup winner (Newcastle United)
  • 2x Community Shield winner (1 with Man City, 1 with Liverpool)
  • 1x Club World Cup winner (Liverpool)
  • 1x UEFA Super Cup winner (Liverpool)

Premier League all-time appearances leaders: When can James Milner catch Gareth Barry?

Brighton’s James Milner played his 653rd Premier League match in Week 26 of the 2025-26 season, appearing in the first half of the Seagulls’ match at Villa.

He’s been in the 18 for 20 of Brighton’s PL matches this season, missing six through injury. He’s played in 15 games.

Here are Brighton’s upcoming Premier League matches:

  • Feb. 21 at Brentford
  • March 1 vs Nottingham Forest
  • March 4 vs Arsenal

He can tie Barry against both players’ former club Aston Villa, and pass him soon after that.

Of course, given Milner’s long career, there’s a 1-in-4 chance he’s playing a Premier League game against a former club.

Premier League all-time appearances leaders (as of February 11, 2026)

  1. Gareth Barry, 653
  2. James Milner, 653
  3. Ryan Giggs, 632
  4. Frank Lampard, 609
  5. David James, 572
  6. Gary Speed, 535
  7. Emile Heskey, 516
  8. Mark Schwarzer, 514
  9. Jamie Carragher, 508
  10. Rio Ferdinand, 504
  11. Steven Gerrard, 504
  12. Sol Campbell, 503
  13. Peter Crouch, 501
  14. Paul Scholes, 499
  15. Jermain Defoe, 496
  16. John Terry, 492
  17. Wayne Rooney, 491
  18. Ashley Young, 485
  19. Stewart Downing, 483
  20. Michael Carrick, 481
  21. Phil Neville, 478
  22. Sylvain Distin, 469
  23. John O’Shea, 465
  24. Aaron Hughes, 455
  25. Jordan Henderson, 453
  26. Jussi Jaaskelainen, 452
  27. Shay Given, 451
  28. Brad Friedel, 450

Who’s next amongst active players? Burnley’s Kyle Walker has 434 PL appearances, James Ward-Prowse has 409, and Raheem Sterling has 396.