Everton 3-3 Manchester City: Toffees come back, City hand title control to Arsenal

Manchester City blew a halftime lead and turned Premier League title race control to Arsenal after a 3-3 draw with Everton at the Hill Dickinson Stadium on Monday.

City only gain a point in Week 35 and now trail Arsenal by five points with four matches left on their schedule and three left for the Gunners.

WATCH — Everton v Manchester City full match replay

Jeremy Doku scored the first and last goals of the game, but three Everton goals — two for Thierno Barry and one for Jake O’Brien — gave the hosts a 3-1 lead with under 10 minutes to play.

Erling Haaland made it 3-2 and Doku completed his brace in the seventh minute of stoppage time to salvage a point for City.

More to come....

Everton vs Man City final score: 3-3

Jeremy Doku 43', 90+7', Thierno Barry 68', 82', Jake O’Brien 73', Erling Haaland 83'

Jeremy Doku goal — Everton 3-3 Man City

Another pearler, this one from the right foot at the very death.

Man City sub

Omar Marmoush replaces Bernardo Silva in the 87th.

Erling Haaland goal — Everton 3-2 Man City

Right from the kickoff.

Kovacic sends Haaland between the center backs.

David Moyes will be furious as Haaland slams home for 3-2.

Thierno Barry goal — Everton 3-1 Man City

City’s defending has fallen apart as Barry slots a partially-blocked shot from Everton.

Man City subs

Phil Foden and Mateo Kovacic go into the game to try and save something.

Antoine Semenyo and Nico Gonzalez give way.

Jake O’Brien goal — Everton 2-1 Man City

Everton win a corner and score, as Jake O’Brien bulls to the ball and heads home!

Thierno Barry goal — Everton 1-1 Man City

A horrible back pass from Marc Guehi leads to Thierno Barry finally solving Donnarumma, who had been fantastic.

The offside flag is up but VAR overrides that due to the back pass.

Things have changed, and Everton may be helping out old player Mikel Arteta and Arsenal.

Halftime — Everton 0-1 Man City

City have enjoyed 76% of the ball and have taken 13 shots to Everton’s two.

A second goal would effectively end this.

Michael Keane under review

Oh, he’s nowhere near the ball as he goes studs into the foot of Doku.

It’ll be a free kick and a yellow card but VAR review won’t upgrade it to red.

Jeremy Doku goal — Everton 0-1 Manchester City

A laser.

City were moving the ball almost at will but skipping the easy pass or the direct shot.

No more. Jeremy Doku takes his yard of space inside the 18 and spins an beauty across goal and inside the far post.

Bonafide Everton chance

Merlin Rohl drives the right and sends a low ball through the six.

Donnarumma gets low to get a piece of it, Beto tracks the rebound and blasts if off Abdukodir Khusanov and out for a corner,

Toffees finding more of the ball

Everton are pressing hard and keeping the ball when they manage to get it nearer to Gigio Donnarumma’s goal.

City had been able to set up residence in Everton’s third for the first 15 minutes but are finding it more difficult to there now.

0-0, 32'.

O’Reilly wins corner

Aside from (or including) a Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall counter attack this game has been what you were expecting from it.

City are living in the Everton third but cannot find the final ball. Antoine Semenyo, Nico O’Reilly, Erling Haaland, and Bernardo Silva are all active amongst others.

O’Reilly sees two attempts blocked, the second by Jordan Pickford for a corner that leads to a yearning pass through the six (left yearning).

0-0, 19'.

Everton lineup

Pickford, O’Brien, Tarkowski, Keane, Mykolenko, Iroegbunam, Garner, Rohl, Dewsbury-Hall, Ndiaye, Beto

Manchester City lineup

Donnarumma, Nunes, Khusanov, Guehi, O’Reilly, Nico, B. Silva, Semenyo, Cherki, Doku, Haaland

Everton vs Man City preview — by Joe Prince-Wright

Playing away at David Moyes’ Everton is one of the toughest remaining games for Pep Guardiola’s City to navigate, as Arsenal are ready to take advantage of any slight slip up from City. The Toffees lost 2-1 at West Ham last weekend as they chase European qualification but have suffered plenty of late heartbreak in recent games. Still, they’re having a fine season and are more than capable of putting a huge in City’s title hopes.

But this is Manchester City in May. Just like they always do, they’ve kicked on late in the season and know they if they win their remaining five games they will have a very good chance of winning the title as it will go down to goal difference if Arsenal also win out. City are six points behind Arsenal but have two games in-hand as the pressure is on. City are chasing the domestic treble as they already beat Arsenal in the League Cup final, have the slight advantage in the title race and are the heavy favorites to beat Chelsea in the FA Cup final on Saturday, May 16. But Guardiola’s side have plenty of midweek games between now and May 24 to navigate as they aim to get their rotation right.

Everton team news, focus

The Toffees are without Jarrad Branthwaite for the rest of the season, while Beto is fit to return after going through concussion protocol. Iliman Ndiaye and Kieran Dewsbury-Hall will look to make the most of the chances City give them on the counter.

Manchester City team news, focus

City’s only injury concerns are long-term absentees Ruben Dias and Josko Gvardiol at center back, while Rodri is a doubt. Semenyo, Cherki and Doku will line up behind Haaland up top and City look so slick and confident in attack right now.

Everton vs Manchester City prediction

This feels like one of those games where Everton will come flying out of the traps but Man City will surge back in the second half and probably score a late winner. Everton 1-2 Manchester City.

How to watch Everton vs Manchester City live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 3pm ET Monday (May 4)

Venue: Hill Dickinson Stadium — Vauxhall, Liverpool

TV Channel: USA

Streaming: Watch on USA