How to watch Crystal Palace vs Burnley live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

Burnley’s hopes of Premier League safety are hanging by a thread as they visit Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Wednesday.

The Clarets started 3W-1D-5L but are have only five points, all from draws, from their last 16 Premier League matches to fall 11 points back of 17th place.

Palace had been slipping down the table but their new-look squad — without Marc Guehi and with Evann Guessand, Jorgen Strand Larsen, and Brennan Johnson — managed a 1-0 win over Brighton in the M23 rivalry last weekend.

The Eagles are nine points clear of the bottom three with 13 matches to play and another win or two will be enough to stabilize their season if it isn’t steady enough after the win at Brighton.

How to watch Crystal Palace vs Burnley live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 2:30pm ET Wednesday

Venue: Selhurst Park — South London

TV Channel: Peacock

Streaming: Stream live on Peacock

Crystal Palace team news, focus

OUT: Jean-Philippe Mateta (personal), Eddie Nketiah (thigh), Caleb Kporha (back), Cheick Doucoure (knee), Rio Cardines (adductor) | QUESTIONABLE: Justin Devenny (ankle)

Burnley team news, focus

OUT: Josh Cullen (knee), Zeki Amdouni (knee), Jordan Beyer (knee), Connor Roberts (knee), Mike Tresor (ankle)

Crystal Palace vs Burnley prediction

Burnley were the better team when the sides met at Turf Moor but a Daniel Munoz goal was enough for Palace to claim all three points. Selhurst Park is a different venue and the Clarets have six-pointers with Sunderland and West Ham after an impressive run of performances in draws with Man United, Liverpool, and Spurs. Maybe they can’t hang when it’s not about massive underdog status? Crystal Palace 2-0 Burnley.