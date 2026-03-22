Newcastle 1-2 Sunderland: Magpies fold under pressure as Black Cats come back to sweep derby

Sunderland completed a stunning derby sweep of Newcastle United with a 2-1 comeback win at St. James’ Park on Sunday.

MORE — Eddie Howe reaction to derby dejection

Black Cats boss Regis Le Bris will be beaming after his halftime adjustments turned the table on his Champions League-competing opponents with second-half goals from Chemsdine Talbi and Brian Brobbey turning 1-0 into 2-1.

WATCH — Newcastle v Sunderland full match replay

It’s a humiliating loss for Eddie Howe, who was shorthanded in the midfield but has dropped six-of-six points to their newly-promoted rivals and now are behind the Black Cats on the table.

Anthony Gordon scored Newcastle’s goal but the Magpies threw away the lead days after falling apart against Barcelona and exiting Europe. Now they may not go back next season. Big questions for Howe, whose team against had a good plan and then fell apart once the opposition’s tweaks took hold of the game.

There was a pause in the game for very regrettable reasons, as there was an allegation of racism. Both managers called it unacceptable but more details have not been released to the public.

Glory for brilliant Le Bris, sheer humiliation for Howe

Regis Le Bris should be a finalist for manager of the year after somehow conjuring this many points for a Sunderland team who is far more than the sum of its parts. Bossed at halftime by a superior team, Le Bris tweaked his team and not only tied the game but found all three points. He attacked Newcastle’s battered inferior midfield, and Howe put in an attack-only midfielder in Joe Willock for an effective Nick Woltemade. It was a disaster class and the move may end up costing him his job as Newcastle are behind Sunderland on the table and will exit this season without a trophy. Sunderland’s season is made while Newcastle need an improbable finish — and health for Sandro Tonali, Lewis Miley, and Bruno Guimaraes — just to have hope of the Conference League or Europa League. What a season for Sunderland.

What’s next?

Newcastle go to Crystal Palace on April 12, and Sunderland host Tottenham Hotspur the same day.

Newcastle vs Sunderland final score: 1-2

Anthony Gordon 10', Chemsdine Talbi 57', Brian Brobbey 90'

Brian Brobbey goal — Newcastle 1-2 Sunderland

Tino Livramento is ball watching as Brian Brobbey pokes the Black Cats within a whisker of six points from their rivals!

Kitchen sink from Eddie Howe

Yoane Wissa joins William Osula as the second center forward put into this game for the final few minutes.

Malick Thiaw goal disallowed

Thiaw heads home but Jacob Murphy was offside as he bodied Ellborg into his goal.

Magpies penalty shout

Dan Burn is dropped in the box off a corner before a deflected shot nearly dribbles inside the post.

Newcastle subs

Tino Livramento, Jacob Murphy, and Joe Willock enter for Kieran Trippier, Anthony Elanga, and Nick Woltemade in the 65th minute.

Sven Botman had already been removed as a concussion sub for Malick Thiaw.

Chemsdine Talbi goal — Newcastle 1-1 Sunderland

Aaron Ramsdale slaps away a corner but Sunderland keep fighting and Talbi finally slashes the ball over the line from close range to give us level terms near the hour mark.

Halftime — Newcastle United 1-0 Sunderland

A blunder from Sunderland is the difference on the scoreboard but the Black Cats should be relieved to get to the team room down just one goal.

This is where Regis Le Bris can look across the field and see that Newcastle have only one midfielder — an attacking one in Joe Willock — as a reinforcement. If we see a tweak, it should be there.

Sunderland finding a foothold late

The game needs refueling after an impossibly fast first 35 minutes and Sunderland find just a little bit of possession.

As we say that, the Magpies zip the other way on a counter. Woltemade finds Hall to his left and the back’s cross is cleared out for a Newcastle corner.

Anthony Gordon goal — Newcastle 1-0 Sunderland

HUGE error from Sunderland playing out of the back.

Nick Woltemade sticks his ‘telescopic’ leg in front of a central Luke O’Nien pass and jabs it right to Anthony Gordon.

The Mapgie still has work to do and does it well, darting around a tackle to slash the ball past Ellborg.

1-0, 10'.

What an atmopshere as Elanga flashes over

Black and white all over, and the Magpies are all over the Black Cats early in this one.

Lewis Hall is in a rich vein of form and he tears down the left side, whipping in a cross that’s headed just over by a flying Anthony Elanga.

Newcastle lineup

Ramsdale, Trippier, Botman, Burn, Hall, Ramsey, Joelinton, Elanga, Woltemade, Barnes, Gordon

Sunderland lineup

Ellborg, Hume, Alderete, O’Nien, Geetruida, Sadiki, Xhaka, Talbi, Diarra, Rigg, Brobbey

Newcastle vs Sunderland preview

Sunderland look for a stunning derby sweep of Newcastle United when they visit St. James’ Park on Sunday.

The Black Cats are just 1W-1D-4L in their last six Premier League matches and will see this match as a prime opportunity to snap out of their doldrums and cement this return to the top flight as an unassailable success.

WATCH — Newcastle v Sunderland

Newcastle will be primed for the Tyne-Wear derby but the variables are plenty for Eddie Howe’s men, who exited the UEFA Champions League at midweek by seeing a 2-2 first-half scoreline turn into a 7-2 loss by the final whistle.

The Magpies remain without key midfielder Bruno Guimaraes as well as young star Lewis Miley, and could also be without another midfield star in Sandro Tonali. Howe’s men have won back-to-back impressive Premier League displays against Manchester United and Chelsea but a second loss of the season to their heated rivals Sunderland would cast a pall on the Toon Army.

Newcastle team news, focus

OUT: Lewis Miley (knee), Bruno Guimaraes (ankle), Fabian Schar (ankle), Emil Krafth (thigh) | QUESTIONABLE: Sandro Tonali (groin)

Sunderland team news, focus

OUT: Jocelin Ta Bi (ankle), Romaine Mundle (thigh), Bertrand Traore (knee), Nilson Angulo (unspecified) | QUESTIONABLE: Nordi Mukiele (calf), Robin Roefs (thigh), Enzo Le Fee (unspecified), Daniel Ballard (thigh), Wilson Isidor (unspecified)

Newcastle vs Sunderland prediction

Newcastle’s midfield situation is a serious issue and will level the playing field a bit, but Sunderland have some serious players who may not be available or at 100% in the cases of Nordi Mukiele and Robin Roefs. This could well turn out to be a stalemate given Newcastle’s midweek but the Dan Burn, Joelinton, Lewis Hall, and Anthony Gordon are among the Magpies who will be anxious to put their stamp on this rivalry. Newcastle 2-0 Sunderland.

How to watch Newcastle vs Sunderland live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 8am ET Sunday

Venue: St. James’ Park — Newcastle-upon-Tyne

TV Channel: USA

Streaming: Watch on USA Network