Eddie Howe reaction — Newcastle boss speaks on Tyne-Wear derby setback, alleged racism pause

Eddie Howe’s glittering run at Newcastle United has now run into a Black Cat — or 11 — and he’s under serious fire.

MORE — Newcastle v Sunderland recap, video highlights

The Magpies have dropped all six points to their newly-promoted rivals after throwing away an early lead at home to Sunderland in Sunday’s Tyne-Wear derby.

Regis Le Bris again outfoxed his counterpart with halftime adjustments and Newcastle are below their rivals on the Premier League table.

And there was a pause in the match for an allegation of racism toward a player.

What did Howe say about his latest loss in the derby?

Eddie Howe reaction — Newcastle boss speaks after another Tyne-Wear derby setback

What to make of loss? “Painful, tough afternoon for us. Positive start. When we scored we wanted to go and dominate the game. We never really capitalized on that momentum. The first half fizzed out. Second half we were second best. Too many giveaways. Too many times we gave momentum back to Sunderland. Defeat’s harsh on us.”

“We have to really look at ourselves and make sure we learn from all the mistakes we made. It’s happened to us before. This isn’t a one-off. Yes there have been mitigating

“It was so delicately poised. Sven hits the post. Malick’s goal is chalked off. These are big momentum swingers for us. We wanted the second goal. We needed to defend our goal better than we did in the two moments we conceded.”

How do you respond to this? “We’ve got some massive games to come. We get a chance to go into a different phase of our season. Week-to-week we can train and maybe get that freshness back into our performance. We’re going into this on a negative so we’ll need a lot of character to respond.”

Still hope to reach Europe? “We’ll never give up on anything. We’ll always go for what we can. I want to see more domination of the ball and better chances. We have a lot to reflect on.”

On a pause in the game for alleged racism: “We don’t condone any racism and it’s something the club will investigate.”

Did the season catch up to you in the second half? “We’re not looking for that excuse. We’ve had a really demanding season but I though we were in control of the game. Second half we did fade away. We lost a lot of hope and a lot of confidence.”

What happened in the second half? “We felt that we could control the game but we were never in full control in the second period. The decline in our performance meant that they arrived in an attacking force. We could’ve done more. There were some really good bits in the first half. We wanted more chance creation. There were moments but not enough. The pain of losing this fixture is very real but we have to face this now.”

Tough loss for everyone, painful; “We know that the pain that we feel is intensified by the supporters. We know how they feel. Being in our own stadium and having the lead, all we can do is try our best to recover as quickly as possible and focus on our next game.”