How to watch Aston Villa vs Wolves live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

Would there be a better way for Rob Edwards to further endear himself to the Wolves faithful than by jumpstarting their Premier League safety campaign with a win over Black Country derby rivals Aston Villa at Villa Park on Sunday?

We think not.

Edwards oversaw a decent fight but another Wolves loss in his first game in charge of the club for whom he played 111 games during his days as a center back. He went 0-0-2 against Villa as Luton Town’s manager in 2023-24.

A win would be huge considering Wolves are on a horrifying run — 2D-10L in the league with no goals scored in their last seven halves of Premier League football.

WATCH — Aston Villa v Wolves

Villa’s awful start to the Premier League season is a thing of the past. After claiming just one point from their first three matches and three from their first five, Unai Emery’s men have won six of seven including wins at Tottenham Hotspur and home to Manchester City.

The Europa League has also been pretty good to Villa, who beat Young Boys 2-1 at home on Thursday in a match that was overshadowed by problems with the visiting supporters.

Villa open the weekend in fourth place with 21 points, two behind second-place Chelsea and eight back of leaders Arsenal before those Londoners kick off later Sunday.

For live updates and highlights throughout Aston Villa vs Wolves, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Aston Villa vs Wolves live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 9:05am ET Sunday

Venue: Villa Park — Aston, Birmingham

TV Channel: USA

Streaming: Watch online via NBC.com

Aston Villa team news, focus

OUT: Tyrone Mings (hamstring), Andres Garcia (undisclosed)

Wolves team news, focus

OUT: Dan Bentley (ankle), Rodrigo Gomes (groin), Leon Chiwone (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Matt Doherty (knee)

Aston Villa vs Wolves prediction

This does have a recipe for an upset if you buy into Edwards engineering a good game plan over the past week. Emery limited the minutes of his top dogs on Thursday in the Europa League, though, so this isn’t a traditional UEL rebound. Still... Aston Villa 1-1 Wolves.