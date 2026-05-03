Manchester United 3-2 Liverpool: Red Devils overcome blown 2-0 lead to clinch Champions League berth

Kobbie Mainoo’s late goal helped Manchester United overcome a blown two-goal lead to seal UEFA Champions League qualification with a 3-2 win over rivals Liverpool at Old Trafford on Sunday.

MORE — Player ratings | Carrick, Mainoo reaction | Arne Slot reaction

Matheus Cunha and Benjamin Sesko pushed the Red Devils in front but Dominik Szoboszlai and Cody Gakpo made the most of two United errors to have it 2-2 before the hour mark.

WATCH — Manchester United v Liverpool full match replay

The win moves Man Utd six points clear of fourth-place Liverpool and 12 points ahead of sixth-place Bournemouth, clinching a top-five finish and going a long way to locking down third place.

There is a grey cloud for Man United, as in-form striker Benjamin Sesko was injured before halftime.

More to come...

What’s next?

Man United go to Sunderland at 10am ET Saturday, then finish with a visit from Nottingham Forest and a trip to Brighton.

Liverpool host Chelsea early Saturday, then go to Aston Villa and host Brentford in a pretty brutal run-in.

Manchester United vs Liverpool final score: 3-2

Matheus Cunha 6', Benjamin Sesko 14', Dominik Szoboszlai 48', Cody Gakpo 56', Kobbie Mainoo 77'

Manchester United vs Liverpool live updates — by Nick Mendola

Kobbie Mainoo goal — Manchester United 3-2 Liverpool

The 21-year-old has been very good on the day, and he sniffs out a loose ball atop the 18.

Mainoo passes it through traffic and inside the post to restore Man Utd’s advantage.

Mainoo drills Man United 3-2 ahead of Liverpool Kobbie Mainoo ignites Old Trafford with a thunderous strike from the top of the box to give the Red Devils a 3-2 lead over Liverpool.

Casemiro heads it!

Fernandes is still hunting assist No. 20 and his free kick finds Casemiro.

The leaping Brazilian turns his header into the hands of a waiting Woodman.

Liverpool sub

Milos Kerkez will take the place of Andy Robertson in the 59th minute.

Cody Gakpo goal — Manchester United 2-2 Liverpool

What a gift from Man United!

It’s a warm-up drill. Ayden Heaven plays square to his keeper, and Senne Lammens makes an inaccurate central pass.

Two Liverpool players need one touch each to get it to Cody Gakpo for a simple finish and we’re level in the 56th minute.

Gakpo fires Liverpool level at 2-2 with Man United Another poor giveaway from Manchester United opens the door for Cody Gakpo to bring the Reds level just 10 minutes into the second half at Old Trafford.

Dominik Szoboszlai goal — Manchester United 2-1 Liverpool

Diallo instantly with an error, as his back pass is stolen by Szoboszlai, who drives near 60 yards to cut by Harry Maguire and pass the ball through Diogo Dalot’s legs and inside the far post.

Szoboszlai gives Liverpool lifeline v. Man United Liverpool come out of the gates firing in the second half and Dominik Szoboszlai coolly tucks away his effort into the corner of the net to make it a one-goal match at Old Trafford.

Halftime sub

Amad Diallo replaces Sesko at the break.

Halftime — Manchester United 2-0 Liverpool

Does Arne Slot have any answers in the final third?

Sesko’s goal replay adds to controversy

Mild controversy, we should say.

Super slo-mo, zoomed-in footage shows the ball does take the slightest of turns off of Sesko’s fingertips, which are pulled close to his body.

Unsure they could’ve had that view during the VAR review.

A bit better from Liverpool

The visitors have improved after going down 2-nil, but the final third is not their friend.

That isn’t too surprising without Salah, Isak, and Ekitike, but it sure isn’t great either.

Benjamin Sesko goal — Manchester United 2-0 Liverpool

Mbeumo sends Bruno Fernandes down the right side, and the Portuguese slides a would-be record assist toward Benjamin Sesko. But Freddie Woodman slaps the shot away, only to make a meal of United’s next chance.

Now Fernandes aims for Sesko, and Woodman slaps the ball off Sesko and over the line. It won’t be a record-tying 20th PL assist of the season for Fernandes, unfortunately, but that’s the only bad news for the Red Devils.

Sesko gives Man United a 2-0 lead over Liverpool Bruno Fernandes doesn't get the assist due to the goalkeeper's touch on the ball, but his cross was the catalyst for Benjamin Sesko's 11th goal of the season to give Manchester United a 2-0 lead over Liverpool.

Matheus Cunha goal — Manchester United 1-0 Liverpool

An early Man United corner kick comes back to Matheus Cunha outside the box.

His first bid is blocked but his second turns off the rear end of Alexis Mac Allister to wrong foot Freddie Woodman.

Cunha steers Man United in front of Liverpool Old Trafford erupts as Matheus Cunha's second attempt on goal finds the back of the net to give the Red Devils an early lead over Liverpool.

Alexander Isak out

Isak joins Mo Salah and Hugo Ekitike as unavailable for Liverpool.

Manchester United lineup

Lammens, Shaw, Maguire, Heaven, Dalot, Casemiro, Mainoo, Fernandes, Mbeumo, Cunha, Sesko

Liverpool lineup

Woodman, Robertson, Van Dijk, Konate, Jones, Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Wirtz, Frimpong, Gakpo,

Manchester United vs Liverpool preview — by Joe Prince-Wright

Michael Carrick’s interim spell in charge of United continues to go extremely well as they beat Brentford 2-1 at home on Monday to edge ever closer to the Champions League. Carrick’s United look solid and steady and are a real threat on the counter with Bruno Fernandes pulling all the strings and having a wonderful season.

MORE — Manchester United v Liverpool predicted lineups, possible XI’s

Liverpool have recovered well in recent weeks with three-straight wins in the Premier League putting them on the cusp of Champions League qualification too. Arne Slot really needed that run after a rough few months. Florian Wirtz and Alexander Isak both scored beauties in the 3-1 home win against Crystal Palace last weekend to underline how important they will be next season, and beyond.

Manchester United team news, focus

United are without center back Matthijs de Ligt through injury and Lisandro Martinez through suspension, as Harry Maguire and Ayden Heaven are expected to play their once again. Mateus Cunha and Luke Shaw are both doubts, so United could line up with Bryan Mbeumo, Benjamin Sesko and Amad Diallo in attack again with Noussair Mazraoui coming in to defense but Patrick Dorgu is also an option at left back. Carrick will look to keep this tight and hit Liverpool on the counter, just like United did to win at Anfield earlier this season.

Liverpool team news, focus

Mohamed Salah has a slight hamstring issue he picked up against Palace last weekend and will be out for this one. Hugo Ekitike is out for several months after his Achilles injury and he joins Conor Bradley, Giovanni Leoni and Wataru Endo on the sidelines. There is an issue in goal as Giorgi Mamardashvili is out injured, while legendary goalkeeper Alisson is nearing a return to fitness. If he doesn’t make it then Freddie Woodman will play in goal and the third-choice goalkeeper made some great stops at home to Palace last weekend but looked understandably a little shaky at times. Liverpool will line up with Isak up top, Gakpo on the left, Wirtz in the No. 10 and probably Dominik Szoboszlai on the right of midfield given Salah’s injury. That means Joe Gomez will likely come in at right back.

Manchester United vs Liverpool prediction

This feels like it will be a lot of fun as bragging rights are on the line with both teams knowing the result isn’t really important as they are very likely to qualify for the Champions League. Manchester United 2-2 Liverpool.

How to watch Manchester United vs Liverpool live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 10:30am ET Sunday (May 3)

Venue: Old Trafford — Manchester

TV Channel: Peacock

Streaming: Stream live on Peacock