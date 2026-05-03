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Arne Slot reaction — What did Liverpool manager say after comeback draw with Man Utd at Old Trafford?

  
Published May 3, 2026 01:12 PM

Liverpool boss Arne Slot saw his Reds take him on a roller coaster ride in Sunday’s 3-2 loss to heated rivals Manchester United at Old Trafford.

MORE — Recap, video highlights | Carrick, Mainoo reaction | Player ratings

The Reds came back from an early two-goal deficit to level the score early in the second half, but saw Kobbie Mainoo’s rip from outside the box put them back behind with a dozen minutes to play in Manchester.

The loss leaves Liverpool six points behind third-place Man United on the table.

So what did Arne Slot say about the loss?

Arne Slot reaction — What did Liverpool manager say after tangling with Man Utd at Old Trafford?

What went wrong? “We weren’t able to control their strengths. We were aware of their many strengths. Two were set pieces and counter attacks. The first goal we conceded was a set piece and the second one you have to know where to lose the ball if you’re playing United. They have so many fast players and of course Bruno Fernandes to hurt you in transition and that’s exactly what happened in the second goal. We came back but as always we were able to switch off in one moment and concede the third goal.”

What disappoints you most? “We had a lot of ball possession and that’s what they give you. One of their strengths is a low block and a counter attack. That’s also why we tried to attack in the second half more on both sides.”

Switching-off errors have been repeating themselves: “I don’t think anyone expected us to lose that game after 2-2 but if you look at our whole season maybe you do. Usually when you come back to 2-2, the expectation is that team will score. But again, one moment we switch off. Two goals where we didn’t win a header at the second post.”

Handball on Sesko’s goal? “If it is a touch it’s never a lot. You can argue if you watch football that it could be disallowed but the touch is so light. I want to focus on how we conceded that second goal cause we can do better. But if you do concede it and it goes to VAR, we all know what the outcome for Liverpool is.”

What has to happen next? “The margins are not so big between us being able to win a game like this and not. I know quite clearly on what we need to improve and we are working on it hard these weeks because we have more training time now. There’s not a lot you can change during the season. Of course tactically you can change certain things. It’s quite clear and we will improve next season.”