Manchester United vs Liverpool player ratings: Who starred in Old Trafford roller coaster?

Manchester United sealed its place in the UEFA Champions League with a 3-2 win over rivals Liverpool at Old Trafford on Sunday.

MORE — Recap, video highlights | Carrick, Mainoo reaction | Arne Slot reaction

The Red Devils tossed aside a two-goal lead but rallied for all three points.

Who starred and who slumped over 90 minutes? Read on.

Manchester United vs Liverpool player ratings

Senne Lammens: 4.5 — A remarkably dim error on the second Liverpool goal. Surprising for a player who has been strong this season.

Luke Shaw: 7.5 — Very good with everything in front of him. Only Casemiro had more defensive contributions than Shaw’s dozen.

Harry Maguire: 6.5 — Didn’t do well on Szoboszlai’s goal, and atypically poor on the ball. Did appear to suffer a head injury but was kept in the game.

Ayden Heaven: 7 — Showed off his range of passing and got stuck into numerous ground duels.

Diogo Dalot: 6.5 — Will have wanted to do better on Szoboszlai’s goal but hardly the main perpetrator.

Casemiro: 7.5 — Didn’t have his best attacking acumen at the ready but a game-high 18 defensive contributions showed the bulldog wasn’t lacked any guts.

Kobbie Mainoo: 8 — An emphatic finish to put the Red Devils back on top, he was one of the best players on the pitch along with Bruno Fernandes.

Bruno Fernandes (Off 90+5' for Leny Yoro): 8.5 — May not be capable of a bad game this season, as he did great work in setting up Sesko’s goal and unlocked a game-high six chances.

Matheus Cunha (Off 87' for Joshua Zirkzee): 7 — Got his goal and buzzed around the pitch if a little haphazardly/overeager in defense. They’ll take the effort.

Bryan Mbeumo (Off 76' for Patrick Dorgu): 7 — Industry is there but the 26-year-old is now nine games without a goal and seven since he picked up an assist.

Benjamin Sesko (Off HT for Amad Diallo): 7.5 — Work rate was top and he’s perhaps quietly scored 11 Premier League goals this season in somewhat-limited minutes. Removed at halftime for defensive cover, his substitute instantly helped Liverpool back into the game.

Subs

Amad Diallo (On HT for Sesko): 5 — His error triggered Liverpool’s comeback bid.

Patrick Dorgu (On 76' for Mbeumo): 5.5 — Screwed up a chance to make it 4-2.

Joshua Zirkzee (On 76' for Cunha): N/A

Leny Yoro (On 90+5' for Fernandes): N/A

Mainoo drills Man United 3-2 ahead of Liverpool Kobbie Mainoo ignites Old Trafford with a thunderous strike from the top of the box to give the Red Devils a 3-2 lead over Liverpool.

Liverpool player ratings at Manchester United

Freddie Woodman: 5 — Rough play on the second United goal. More goals conceded (3) than saves (2).

Andy Robertson (Off 59' for Kerkez): 6.5 — Ran up and down the left flank and didn’t lose the ball in a standard veteran performance.

Virgil van Dijk: 6.5 — Busier than Konate with seven clearances.

Ibrahima Konate (Off 88' for Chiesa): 6 — Good with the ball but looked a bit leggy (understandable given what’s been asked of him and Van Dijk).

Curtis Jones: 8 — Led the game in touches with over 100 heading into stoppage time.

Ryan Gravenberch: 7 — Another player who could use a rest, he sent nine passes into the final third.

Dominik Szoboszlai: 8.5 — What a read to take the ball off Amad Diallo and drive for the goal. A Best XI candidate, his hunger is always evident and his versatility unquestioned. He’s become one of the most complete midfielders in the world.

Alexis Mac Allister: 7 — Didn’t do a ton wrong in a pretty epic midfield battle.

Jeremie Frimpong (Off 75' for Ngumoha): 5.5 — He’s a bit squirrely as a winger, and not in a good way. Flipping him with Jones may have been the play.

Florian Wirtz: 7 — Worked all the way across the pitch and back, recording three created chances.

Cody Gakpo: 8 — Whistled just wide from 20 yards in Liverpool’s only threatening chance of the first half. Reaped the rewards of Lammens’ error and got a deserved goal.