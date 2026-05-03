Michael Carrick reaction — What did Manchester United boss manager say after sealing Champions League place?

Michael Carrick’s halftime change saw Manchester United quickly lose a two-goal lead, but one of his reliable youngsters made sure the Red Devils got the better of Liverpool on Sunday at Old Trafford.

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Kobbie Mainoo’s late goal gave the hosts a 3-2 win over their historic rivals and some cushion on the table, sealing a place in next season’s UEFA Champions League.

The win pushes third-place Man United six points clear of Liverpool on the table.

So what did Michael Carrick say about the win?

Michael Carrick reaction — What did Manchester United boss manager say after scrap with Liverpool?

Wild second half: “We had the game in a good place. We were really good in so many plays. We knew they’d take the ball and overload the midfield. But we looked really dangerous. The game flipped quite quickly after halftime. A couple of errors. Amad and Senne have offered so much to put us in this position but mistakes are part of football. To win late and see the stadium light up like it did is special.

What was the best part of the win? Champions League, Mainoo goal, win over rival? “A lot of good things really. Kobbie’s taken another step forward in the last couple of weeks. His level has been top. There’s still a bit to come from him.”

Champions League was the remit though, right? “Champions League is great. We want more than that, of course. Be honest with you I’ve not spoken once to the players about qualification. It happens if you win enough games. We’ve spoken about improving, getting results, and being ready for games. The spirit in that group is about as good as you can hope for. To get it with so many games to spare in this league is an achievement. We want to keep pushing.”

Huge turnaround. How have you done it? “Good players help. Good coaches, good staff. The connection we’ve all had together has been pretty special. We’ve won games in different ways, different challenges. You just keep trying to do the right things and understand what it means to be here. To do it with games to spare is special.”

Do you want the job? “In some ways it’s not in my control. Everything’s gone well. I’m happy with where we are. Let’s see what happens next.”

Sesko injury update? “He’s been carrying a bit of a shin problem and when he got pushed into the board, it was right on the spot he’s been carrying a little bit so that was it.”

Kobbie Mainoo reaction — Manchester United’s young star on winning goal, Michael Carrick

Could you have seen yourself here in January? “It’s difficult any time you’re not playing football but I tried to keep looking forward and keep my head down.

Michael Carrick has believed in you from Day One: “He’s played a huge part in it. He’s put faith in not just me but all the players — you want to fight, you want to die for him on the pitch.”

On the winning goal: “I’ve not been around the goals too much but I’m happy to be around it on such a massive occasion.”

What would younger Kobbie Mainoo said about this moment? “I used to dream of times like this. He would’ve been over the moon.”