Manchester United vs Liverpool predicted lineups, team news, possible XI’s for huge rivalry clash

The Manchester United vs Liverpool predicted lineups are a lot of fun to think about as both teams will likely go for it on Sunday at Old Trafford in yet another fierce clash.

MORE — How to watch Manchester United v Liverpool, prediction

Michael Carrick and Arne Slot both have injuries to deal with and they can maybe go for a more attacking lineup given that United and Liverpool look certain to qualify for the Champions League next season. That should lead to an open, entertaining game.

Below are the Manchester United vs Liverpool predicted lineups, with a possible XI for both and analysis on how Carrick and Slot will line up from the start.

Manchester United predicted lineup

——- Lammens ——

—- Dalot —- Heaven —- Maguire —- Shaw —-

—— Casemiro —— Mainoo ——

—— Amad —- Fernandes —- Cunha ——

—— Mbeumo ——-

The only issue in the back four for United is at left back with Luke Shaw an injury doubt. If he can’t go then Noussair Mazraoui could start at right back with Diogo Dalot moving over the left. Patrick Dorgu could come in at left back too but after a long spell out, that is probably to big an ask. In midfield the duo of Casemiro and Mainoo (fresh from signing a new contract) will be key to keep United solid and that allows the front four to fly forward. Bruno Fernandes is in superb form and Amad Diallo will likely start on the right and he caused Liverpool so many issues in the return game. If Matheus Cunha is fit then we should see him start on the left with Bryan Mbeumo going back in a central role to hit Liverpool on the counter with his speed centrally, which he did superbly at Anfield. Benjamin Sesko is a great option to have on the bench to switch things up in attack, while Dorgu could come in at left wing if Cunha isn’t fit.

Liverpool predicted lineup

——- Alisson ——

—- Gomez —- Konate —- Van Dijk —- Robertson —-

—— Gravenberch —- Mac Allister ——

—— Szoboszlai —- Wirtz —- Gakpo ——

——- Isak ——-

Goalkeeper is a big problem for Liverpool with Giorgi Mamardashvili out injured and Alisson just returning from injury. If Alisson isn’t fit enough to return, third-choice Freddie Woodman will start again. He did really well in the win against Crystal Palace last weekend, his first Premier League start, but he looked a little shaky at times so that’s something for United to focus on. The only issue at the back for Liverpool is at right back with Joe Gomez perhaps coming in to start this game to add some extra solidity. In attack Mohamed Salah is out with a hamstring issue so Dominik Szobszolai should slot over to the right, but Jeremie Frimpong could start there. Florian Wirtz and Alexander Isak have been linking up well centrally and that bodes well for next season and beyond, so they will start in attack again.