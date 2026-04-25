Liverpool 3-1 Crystal Palace: Reds edge closer to Champions League qualification

Liverpool beat Crystal Palace 3-1 on Saturday as Arne Slot’s side took a massive step towards sealing UEFA Champions League qualification for next season.

WATCH — Full match replay

Alexander Isak and Andy Robertson put Liverpool in control in the first half but a controversial goal from Daniel Munoz gave a spirited Palace side a chance of grabbing a point in the second half.

But Florian Wirtz spanked home a beauty late on to seal a third-straight win for Liverpool as they’re now on 58 points and are eight points clear of sixth-place with four games to go. Palace remain on 43 points.

Quality from Isak, Wirtz showcases high hopes for next season

Alexander Isak and Florian Wirtz both scored high-quality goals which proved key in this win and that should provide Liverpool fans with plenty of hope for next season. Of course, Arne Slot needs to create a style of play which creates more chances for that duo, and others, but Isak and Wirtz have the individual brilliance to win games on their own. If Liverpool can keep improving defensively and win the ball back higher up the pitch consistently, they will be able to counter teams like they did really well throughout this game and then Isak and Wirtz have the ability to finish off plenty of chances.

What’s next?

Liverpool head to Manchester United next Sunday in a massive game, while Palace play away to Shakhtar Donetsk in the first leg of their UEFA Conference League semifinal on Thursday then head to Bournemouth next Sunday.

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace score: 3-1

Isak 35', Robertson 40', Wirtz 90+6'; Munoz 74'

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace live updates! — By Joe Prince-Wright

Wirtz smashes home the clincher!

Liverpool have been under pressure in this second half but a long throw from Joe Gomez is flicked back to Florian Wirtz by Mac Allister and Wirtz spanks a beauty of a shot in off the far post. 3-1. Game over.

Wirtz's 'sizzling strike' gives Liverpool 3-1 lead Florian Wirtz puts the cherry on top for Liverpool with a venomous strike into the corner of the goal to give the Reds a 3-1 lead late in the second half at Anfield.

Woodman goes down and Munoz clips home!

Freddie Woodman makes a good stop to deny Sarr but Palace keep the attack alive and Woodman is down after making that save. Daniel Munoz plays on and clips the ball home into the far corner with Woodman down injured. Arne Slot isn’t happy at all. Palace are back in it.

Munoz scores in controversial fashion v. Liverpool Daniel Munoz scores on open goal but Liverpool are livid as goalkeeper Freddie Woodman was down injured during Munoz's strike to bring Crystal Palace within one of the Reds at Anfield.

It is all Palace as Johnson’s cross is dangerous

Brennan Johnson buzzes down the left flank and his cross is a good one but nobody arrives to tap it home. Brilliant play by Johnson.

Sosa drags a shot wide of the far post

Borna Sosa, a half time sub for Mitchell, is picked out in the box but his shot across goal is dragged wide.

Half time thoughts — Woodman to the rescue for counter-attacking Reds

Well, it was clinical from Liverpool in attack as they keep playing the ball forward early centrally and it is working a treat. But at the back they’ve given up some big chances from crosses and third-choice goalkeeper Freddie Woodman is having a fine game and has made several important stops.

Woodman denies Lacroix!

Another huge stop from Freddie Woodman! A corner to the back post finds Maxence Lacroix totally unmarked and he heads the ball low towards the back post but Woodman claws it off the line. The rebound is then fired over the bar. Palace should have pulled one back just before the break.

Woodman makes a big save at one end, then Robertson scores at the other!

Just like that Liverpool hit Palace on the counter and double their lead! Freddie Woodman made a big save to deny Mateta’s header at the Kop end and then Liverpool broke and Andy Robertson was played in and finished calmly across goal. It was almost 1-1, but now Liverpool lead 2-0. Big moment for third-choice goalkeeper Woodman and Konate and Van Dijk celebrate with him, while the injured Alisson is delighted on the sidelines too.

LIGHTNING LIVERPOOL COUNTER. ⚡️



Freddie Woodman saves at one end, and in a flash Andy Robertson doubles the lead at the other. pic.twitter.com/qCgjSoWf9Q — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) April 25, 2026

Isak with a lovely touch and calm finish! Clinical!

A shot from Mac Allister is scuffed and bounces straight to Isak and the Swedish superstar takes a lovely first touch and finishes by hitting the ball into the ground and it rolls into the far corner. Isak was played onside and the goal stands, and that is his first since December as he continues to regain sharpness after a lengthy spell out injured. That calm finish is vintage Isak and exactly why Liverpool signed him. Scrappy way to create the chance, but it’s 1-0 to the hosts.

ISAK IS BACK.



Alexander Isak's first goal since December secures a 1-0 Liverpool lead. 🎯 pic.twitter.com/EVFdp5uAxh — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) April 25, 2026

Salah lifts an effort over

Curtis Jones advances down the right and his cross pops up and finds the onrushing Salah, but the ball was bouncing and he can’t keep it down.

Penalty kick to Liverpool... but the referee changes his mind!

Mohamed Salah is played in by Wirtz and he is surging towards goal. Brennan Johnson comes flying in and seems to get a touch on the ball and then doesn’t really clip Salah who goes down. VAR is having a look and asks the referee Andy Madley to go to the pitch-side monitor. He sees there is no contact and overturns his decision. No penalty kick. Fair play to the ref.

Chris Richards heads over!

Patient build-up play from Palace after a corner isn’t cleared. and Chris Richards is still up. He attacks the cross from Adam Wharton but his header is over. That was a really good chance for the American defender.

Liverpool lineup

Woodman; Jones, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Szoboszlai, Mac Allister; Salah, Wirtz, Gakpo; Isak

Crystal Palace lineup

Henderson; Richards, Lacroix, Canvot; Munoz, Wharton, Kamada, Mitchell; Sarr, Johnson; Mateta

Liverpool team news, focus

Injuries are piling up for Liverpool with Giovanni Leoni, Conor Bradley, Hugo Ekitike, Wataru Endo, Joe Gomez and Alisson out. Back up goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili suffered a leg injury at Everton and is struggling to be fit, so third-choice Freddie Woodman is likely to start in goal. In attack the quartet of Isak, Salah, Wirtz and Gakpo will cause plenty of problems, while Curtis Jones is likely to stay at right back.

Crystal Palace team news, focus

Eddie Nketiah and Evann Guessand are out injured, while Adam Wharton should be fit to return. Cheick Doucoure is a doubt. It will be intriguing to see how Glasner rotates ahead of the Conference League semifinal. Kamada, Sarr and Mateta could all start on the bench with Hughes, Johnson and Strand Larsen getting the nod to start in their place.

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace preview

Virgil van Dijk’s late, late header grabbed a 2-1 win for Liverpool at Everton in the Merseyside derby on Sunday. That win eased fears that the Reds would finish outside of the top five, as they are five points ahead of sixth-place Brighton with five games to go for them and four remaining for the Seagulls. It looks like Slot is going to guide Liverpool to the Champions League and given everything that has happened this season, that is a pretty solid return.

Palace will have more than one eye on their UEFA Conference League semifinal first leg away to Shakhtar Donetsk on Thursday, so Oliver Glasner will likely rotate the lineup. Palace drew 0-0 at home against West Ham on Monday as they are four games unbeaten and a win at Liverpool could set them up for a late-season surge to qualify for Europe with a top seven finish.

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace prediction

Liverpool should probably edge this given the quality they have in attack and the hunger to wrap up a Champions League spot as quickly as possible. Go for a narrow home victory. Liverpool 2-1 Crystal Palace.

How to watch Liverpool vs Crystal Palace live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 10am ET Saturday (April 25)

Venue: Anfield — Liverpool

TV Channel: Peacock

Streaming: Stream live on Peacock