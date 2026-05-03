Benjamin Sesko injury news: Carrick updates Manchester United forward’s status after goal, halftime exit

Benjamin Sesko’s 11th Premier League goal of the season was part of perhaps his best half with Manchester United, so it was curious when the Red Devils striker did not take the pitch for the second half against Liverpool at Old Trafford.

MORE — Man Utd v Liverpool player ratings | Mainoo reaction | Slot reaction

Sesko was replaced by Amad Diallo, and we’d learn after the game that a first-half shove from Ibrahima Konate sent the forward into the advertising boards in a freak coincidence that aggravated an existing problem for the Slovenian.

Here’s what Michael Carrick said after the game, a 3-2 win that sealed Champions League qualification for the Red Devils.

Benjamin Sesko injury news: Michael Carrick updates Manchester United forward’s status after goal, halftime exit

Carrick said that Sesko was already carrying an injury and that the incident happened to strike the exact same spot on the striker.

“He’s been carrying a bit of a shin problem and when he got pushed into the board, it was right on the spot he’s been carrying a little bit,” Carrick said. “So that was it.”

The Man United boss didn’t share a timetable or any severity but reading between the lines he also didn’t go out of his way to express great concern.