How to watch Aston Villa vs Fulham live: Stream, TV channel, team news, prediction

Aston Villa scored their first goal of the Premier League season last weekend, but Unai Emery’s side will still be in search of win no. 1 when the welcome Fulham to Villa Park on Sunday (9 am ET).

WATCH — Aston Villa vs Fulham

Matty Cash got his side off the mark after 426 scoreless minutes to start the season, but Aston Villa (18th place - 3 points) couldn’t close the game out against 10-man Sunderland (since the 33rd minute) and settled for just a point instead. They managed to score again on Thursday, however, as they beat Bologna 1-0 in the Europa League. Summer signings Harvey Elliott, Jadon Sancho and Evann Guessand are yet to make an impact in the final third with 239 PL minutes between them thus far.

Fulham (8th - 8 points) will be full of confidence after back-to-back wins against Leeds and Brentford, not to mention their promising performance against Chelsea that turned to dust after VAR incorrectly ruled out a fantastic opening goal the game before. Marco Silva’s side overturned an early deficit to Brentford last weekend and smashed the Bees with three goals in 12 minutes. The Cottagers have already earned five points from losing positions this season (most in the PL).

For live updates and highlights throughout Aston Villa vs Fulham, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Aston Villa vs Fulham live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 9 am ET, Sunday

Venue: Villa Park — Birmingham

TV Channel: USA

Streaming: Watch live on NBC.com

Aston Villa team news, focus

OUT: Youri Tielemans (lower leg) | QUESTIONABLE: Ross Barkley (personal) , Boubacar Kamara (hamstring), Amadou Onana (hamstring), Andres Garcia (knock)

Fulham team news, focus

QUESTIONABLE: Alex Iwobi (knock)

Aston Villa vs Fulham prediction

There is simply no reason to back Villa at the moment, and Fulham will be ready to feast. Aston Villa 0-2 Fulham.