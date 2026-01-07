 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Detroit Lions v Chicago Bears - NFL 2025
Packers vs. Bears prediction: Odds, picks, best bets, player props for NFL Wild Card game
New England Patriots v New York Jets - NFL 2025
How do the 2025-26 NFL playoffs work? Teams, first-round byes, bracket, reseeding
Simon Yates
Simon Yates quits cycling after career that included Vuelta and Giro titles

Top Clips

nbc_roto_bteindianaoregonv2_260107.jpg
Best bets for Oregon vs. Indiana in CFP semifinal
nbc_nba_enjoylebron_260107.jpg
Does basketball ever get boring? Andresen says no
brookscollegeoregon.jpg
What are the best college basketball squads ever?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Everton vs Wolves LIVE updates, watch live, score, analysis, highlights

  
Published January 7, 2026 02:31 PM

Rob Edwards and Wolves are bidding to go three games unbeaten for the first time this Premier Lague season when they visit Everton at Hill Dickinson Stadium on Wednesday,

WATCH Everton v Wolves

For live updates and highlights throughout Everton vs Wolves, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

Everton vs Wolves live score: 0-0

How to watch Everton vs Wolves live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 2:30pm ET Wednesday
Venue: Hill Dickinson Stadium — Vauxhall, Liverpool
TV Channel: Peacock
Streaming: Watch live on Peacock

Everton vs Wolves live updates

Everton lineup

Pickford, O’Brien, Tarkowski, Keane, Mykolenko, Garner, Iroegbunam, McNeil, Armstrong, Grealish, Barry

Wolves lineup

Sa, Krejci, S. Bueno, Mosquera, H. Bueno, J. Gomes, Arias, Mane, Tchatchoua, Arokodare, Hwang

Everton vs Wolves preview

The 20th-place Wolves won their first game of the season on Saturday when they beat West Ham United 3-0 at the Molineux, a game which came on the heels of a draw at Manchester United. The only other points they collected this season came in Week 6 and 7 draws with Spurs and Brighton.

Everton have lost back-to-back home games and have won just once in their last five matches. Close clean-sheet losses to Chelsea and Arsenal were understandable, but drawing Burnley before shipping four at home to Brentford have raised some eyebrows.

David Moyes will try to get this team back on track with a win that would plug them right back into the race for European places, but he’ll also know that Wolves scored twice in the reverse fixture back in Week 3 at the Molineux.

Everton team news, focus

OUT: Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (hamstring), Idrissa Gana Gueye (international duty - AFCON), Iliman Ndiaye (international duty - AFCON), Seamus Coleman (unspecified), Jarrad Branthwaite (hamstring) | QUESTIONABLE: Carlos Alcaraz (unspecified).

Wolves team news, focus

OUT: Toti Gomes (hamstring), Tawanda Chirewa (international duty - AFCON), Emmanuel Agbadou (international duty - AFCON), Jean-Ricner Bellegarde (hamstring), Marshall Munetsi (calf), Leon Chiwone (knee), Dan Bentley (ankle) | QUESTIONABLE: Rodrigo Gomes (groin), Joao Gomes (groin), Hee-chan Hwang (calf)

Everton vs Wolves prediction

The Toffees will expect that the four goals conceded to Brentford were an aberration, and they’ll hope that scoring a pair in that game opens the floodgates. But Wolves feel a little bit dangerous after their breakthrough against West Ham. Could they grab another point? Maybe. Everton 1-1 Wolves.