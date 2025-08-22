 Skip navigation
How to watch Fulham vs Manchester United live: Stream link, TV channel, latest team news, prediction

  
Published August 22, 2025 10:52 AM

Uncertain Fulham stage their home opener against a sleeping giant showing signs of life when Manchester United visit Craven Cottage on Sunday.

Fulham escaped Brighton with a point in Week 1 when Rodrigo Muniz came off the bench to deliver an equalizer, and Muniz is still a Cottager as Marco Silva seeks incoming talent despite interest in his current crew.

WATCH — Fulham v Manchester United

Manchester United have had no such trouble in the transfer market. In fact, they are having the very opposite summer as Ruben Amorim has several players who need to leave Old Trafford thanks to new signings Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha, Benjamin Sesko, and Diego Leon.

The first full season of Amorim’s project started with a strong but losing effort against Arsenal, and the Red Devils will arrive in London prepared to put three points on the board.

For live updates and highlights throughout Fulham vs Manchester United, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Fulham vs Manchester United live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 11:30am ET Sunday

Venue: Craven Cottage — West London

TV Channel: USA

Streaming: NBC.com

Fulham team news, focus

OUT: Antonee Robinson (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Ryan Sessegnon (undisclosed)

Manchester United team news, focus

OUT: Lisandro Martinez (knee), Noussair Mazraoui (hamstring)

Fulham vs Manchester United prediction

Fulham’s strength is across the back line, and Brighton & Hove Albion did not find much danger beyond Calvin Bassey, Jorge Cuenca, Joachim Andersen, and Kenny Tete. Bernd Leno’s pretty decent in goal, too. The other side of the pitch doesn’t feature substandard players but Fulham are missing that true star to drive an attack. Man United don’t have such a problem, and should find a difference-making moment. Fulham 0-1 Manchester United.