How to watch Brighton vs Fulham live: Stream, TV channel, team news, prediction

Two exciting teams who are aiming to be the ‘best of the rest’ in the Premier League meet at the Amex on Saturday as Brighton host Fulham.

WATCH — Brighton v Fulham

The Seagulls just missed out on European qualification last season as their streaky campaign was very promising under young head coach Fabian Hurzeler. They lost key forward Joao Pedro this summer and have big clubs sniffing around other players such as Carlos Baleba, but Brighton’s recruitment strategy continues to impress and they look set to push for a top six finish and have the advantage over their rivals of not having European action to juggle.

The same is true for Marco Silva’s Fulham who were in the hunt for Europe right until the end of last season but then they faded. Fulham have kept the core of their squad together and although they’ve not added a big name so far this summer, the Cottagers look set for another season of pushing for Europe.

For live updates and highlights throughout Brighton vs Fulham, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Brighton vs Fulham live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 10am ET Saturday (August 16)

Venue: Amex Stadium — Falmer

TV Channel: USA

Streaming: Watch live on NBC.com

Brighton team news, focus

The Seagulls will look to Kaoru Mitoma to be their leading light in attack, with Georginio Rutter, Danny Welbeck, Yankuba Minteh and new signing Charalampos Kostoulas supporting him. Brighton have everything in place to challenge for Europe and if injuries are kind to them this season, especially in defense, there’s no reason why they can’t shock everyone once again.

OUT: Solly March, Julio Enciso, Adam Webster (all knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Carlos Baleba (knee), Jack Hinshelwood (knock), Diego Gomez (calf), Charalampos Kostoulas (match fitness)

Fulham team news, focus

There is a very settled feel to Fulham, which sums up Marco Silva’s time in charge of the club so far. Every player knows their role and they haven’t spent big this summer because their squad is deep and well-constructed. Raul Jimenez will lead the line and the likes of Alex Iowbi and Emile Smith Rowe will be hoping to create plenty of chances and get on the ball as much as possible.

OUT: Antonee Robinson (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Ryan Sessegnon (other)

Brighton vs Fulham prediction

This feels like it will be a very exciting end-to-end game and both teams will go for it. Brighton 2-2 Fulham.