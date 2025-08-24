Fulham vs Manchester United player ratings: Who starred, slumped in 1-1 draw?

There were eerily-familiar days for Manchester United and Fulham in a 1-1 draw at Craven Cottage on Sunday, and the player ratings bear out some usual stars and one surprising flop.

For Fulham, it was another rescued point to start their Premier League season.

For Man United, unfortunately, it resembled some of their uneven and unspectacular days learning Ruben Amorim’s system last season.

There were stars and duds for both teams on Sunday, so let’s dig into the player ratings for Fulham vs Manchester United.

Manchester United player ratings at Fulham (out of 10)

Altay Bayindir: 6 — Big leg save on Ryan Sessegnon early. Not great with his feet.

Luke Shaw (Off 87'):: 5 — Couldn’t put off Smith Rowe on the equalizer.

Matthijs de Ligt: 8 — Five defensive contributions in the first half

Leny Yoro (Off 87'):: 7.5 — Another strong day defending and moving the ball, although he got away with a foul before scoring United’s goal.

Patrick Dorgu: 6 — Went tete-a-tete with Tete in the first half’s marquee watch. but struggled in the second 45.

Casemiro (Off ’53): 7 — A key component of United making it to halftime at nil-nil. Surprising to see him pulled after 53 minutes.

Bruno Fernandes: 5 — The lack of composure he showed prior to missing the penalty was atypical and quite odd. Followed that up with a starring role in Fulham’s equalizer when he opted not to follow Smith Rowe toward Iwobi’s cross. Otherwise good in the midfield with Casemiro.

Amad Diallo (Off 53'): 7 — A buzzy performance out wide, as Amad and Dorgu continue to show United’s comfortability with Amorim’s preferred width. His removal along with Casemiro in the 53rd minute was a surprise.

Mason Mount (Off 69'): 6.5 — Lively early, faded a bit from the game and had to removed for a bit more physicality in the form of Ugarte.

Bryan Mbeumo: 6 — Active again but clunky with his touches in dangerous areas.

Matheus Cunha: 7 — Good energy, initiative, and craft but it’s difficult to give a center forward higher than a seven without a truly dangerous chance, let alone a finish.

Subs

Benjamin Sesko (On 53'): 5 — We’ve been told he played 37 minutes. Just 15 touches.

Diogo Dalot (On 53'): 6 — Strange that he replaced Diallo and not Shaw or Dorgu.

Manuel Ugarte (On 69'): N/A

Harry Maguire (On 87'): N/A

Ayden Heaven (On 87'): N/A

Yoro heads Manchester United 1-0 ahead of Fulham Leny Yoro gets away with a push in the back on a Manchester United set piece and his header takes a deflection off Rodrigo Muniz into the Fulham goal to give the Red Devils a 1-0 lead at Craven Cottage.

Fulham player ratings vs Manchester United (out of 10)

Bernd Leno: — Did so well to stymy Cunha’s hard shot in the first 14 minutes

Ryan Sessegnon (Off ’62): 6.5 — Ran onto goal early but couldn’t beat Bayindir. Otherwise a strong day on the left flank.

Calvin Bassey: 5 — Struggled on his move back inside, conceding a penalty. Not his fault he hit the deck on Yoro’s uncalled foul for the goal.

Joachim Andersen: 7 — His good moments made amends for the dodgy few in a strong 90 minutes.

Kenny Tete: 8 — The Tete vs Dorgu battle on Fulham’s right side was a fantastic viewing. It might’ve been close in the first half, but the veteran won the day and then some.

Sander Berge: 6.5 — Active but not as controlling as his best days.

Sasa Lukic: 7 — Was credited with three created chances by halftime. Drew fouls and fouled plenty, too, at the heart of the action.

Alex Iwobi: 7.5 — Always looking for the lethal ball and was the deserved provider on the equalizer.

Josh King (Off 71'): 5 — Largely invisible against Casemiro and Fernandes.

Timothy Castagne (Off ’62): 6 — Non-descript day playing out-of-position.

Rodrigo Muniz (Off 71'): 6 — Had a game-high seven touches in the opposition box when he left the match; Unwitting deflector of Yoro’s goal.

Subs

Antonee Robinson (On 62'): 7 — Looked fit in his return. Made a nice recovery to deny Mbeumo a late break.

Harry Wilson (On 62'): N/A

Emile Smith Rowe (On 71'): 7 — Great touch to score the equalizer.

Raul Jimenez (On 71'): N/A