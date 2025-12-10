 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_powerrankings_251210.jpg
PFT Power Rankings: HOU, rises, SEA stands tall
nbc_pft_pickensschotty_251210.jpg
Schottenheimer not worried about Pickens’ effort
nbc_pft_afcplayoffgrabbag_251210.jpg
Are Chiefs or Ravens more likely to miss playoffs?

Other PFT Content

Los Angeles Chargers v Las Vegas Raiders - NFL 2025
Texans claim DL Naquan Jones
Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Carolina Panthers v San Francisco 49ers
Jauan Jennings, Tre’von Moehrig face discipline for late-game scuffle
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_powerrankings_251210.jpg
PFT Power Rankings: HOU, rises, SEA stands tall
nbc_pft_pickensschotty_251210.jpg
Schottenheimer not worried about Pickens’ effort
nbc_pft_afcplayoffgrabbag_251210.jpg
Are Chiefs or Ravens more likely to miss playoffs?

Other PFT Content

Los Angeles Chargers v Las Vegas Raiders - NFL 2025
Texans claim DL Naquan Jones
Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Carolina Panthers v San Francisco 49ers
Jauan Jennings, Tre’von Moehrig face discipline for late-game scuffle
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Do Colts want Jones to be long-term quarterback?

December 10, 2025 07:57 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms dive into the Indianapolis Colts’ future plans at quarterback and explain why they believe the franchise wants Daniel Jones to be the long-term signal caller.

Related Videos

nbc_pft_powerrankings_251210.jpg
12:50
PFT Power Rankings: HOU, rises, SEA stands tall
nbc_pft_pickensschotty_251210.jpg
05:30
Schottenheimer not worried about Pickens’ effort
nbc_pft_afcplayoffgrabbag_251210.jpg
08:48
Are Chiefs or Ravens more likely to miss playoffs?
nbc_pft_comebackodds_251210.jpg
03:36
Analyzing Rivers’ chances to win CPOY
nbc_pft_coltsoptions_251210.jpg
07:37
Who were Colts’ options besides Rivers?
nbc_pft_riverahofcase_251210.jpg
05:46
How return could impact Rivers’ HOF candidacy
nbc_csu_draftkings_251209.jpg
04:40
How Eagles, Chargers’ odds shifted after Week 14
nbc_csu_jalenhurts_251209.jpg
18:31
Analyzing Hurts’ ‘meltdown game’ against Chargers
nbc_csu_philliprivers_251209.jpg
09:40
Simms in disbelief about Colts’ signing of Rivers
nbc_ffhh_wwrbs_251209.jpg
10:44
Rams RB Corum’s ‘workload has been trending up’
nbc_ffhh_wwwrs_251209.jpg
08:25
Packers WR Reed ‘opened the field up’ for Love
nbc_ffhh_wwtedst_251209.jpg
04:22
Browns TE Fannin Jr. hitting stride with Shedeur
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_251209.jpg
01:23
IND, NYG, TEN vs. SF among best bets for Week 15
nbc_ffhh_eagles_chargers_251209.jpg
05:32
Croucher: PHI ‘had no right to lose’ to LAC
nbc_ffhh_waiver_qb_sanders_251209.jpg
07:27
Sheduer is ‘getting better every week’
nbc_ffhh_waiver_qb_stroud_251209.jpg
04:25
HOU QB Stroud has favorable matchup vs. ARI
nbc_bte_jetsjags_251209.jpg
01:38
Back Jaguars in ‘amazing’ spot against Jets
nbc_bte_raiderseagles-251209.jpg
01:27
Can the Eagles or Raiders be trusted in Week 15?
pattie.jpg
01:59
Is Week 15 a ‘last stand opportunity’ to back KC?
nbc_roto_billpatriot_251209.jpg
01:48
Bills-Patriots best bets: Lean over on game total
HigginsHitsMPX.jpg
02:33
Higgins back in concussion protocol
nbc_pft_eaglesplayoffshopesv2_251209.jpg
12:41
Hurts and Eagles spiraling amid playoff push
nbc_pft_eaglesopen_251209.jpg
07:40
Hurts has two turnovers on one play vs. Chargers
PFTHarbaughCatch12-9.jpg
09:08
Harbaugh: NFL catch rule ‘clear as mud’
nbc_pft_riverschat_251209.jpg
04:43
What do Rivers reports mean for Colts?
nbc_pft_eaglessound_251209.jpg
07:31
Eagles not playing playoff-caliber football
nbc_pft_hurtsperformance_251209.jpg
04:49
Hurts’ turnovers plague Eagles in loss to Chargers
nbc_pft_shedeur_sanders_remain_starter_251209.jpg
01:42
Shedeur to start rest of season for Browns
nbc_pft_john_harbaugh_jones_penalty_251209.jpg
04:52
Harbaugh: NFL admitted mistake on Jones penalty
nbc_pft_brownandhurts_251209.jpg
06:07
Is Brown at fault for Hurts’ fourth quarter pick?

Latest Clips

nbc_cbb_illosu_linearhl_251209.jpg
02:08
Highlights: Illinois hangs on against Ohio State
nbc_nba_nykraptors_251209(2).jpg
01:59
Highlights: Brunson lifts Knicks into NBA Cup semi
nbc_nba_orlandoheat_251209(2).jpg
01:59
Highlights: Bane pushes Magic to NBA Cup semi
nbc_cbb_wagler_251209.jpg
02:51
Wagler steps up against Ohio State
nbc_cbb_underwoodintv_251209.jpg
02:55
Underwood: Illini ‘chop wood’ against Ohio State
nbc_cbb_appoll_v2_251209.jpg
02:27
Is Arizona a deserving AP Poll No. 1 Week 6?
nbc_cbb_thortonintv_251209.jpg
04:32
OSU’s Thornton is all about loyalty
nbc_roto_zachertz_251209.jpg
01:20
‘Ignore’ WAS tight ends in fantasy with Ertz out
nbc_roto_omarionhampton_251209.jpg
01:20
LAC ‘easing in’ Hampton after return from injury
nbc_roto_jalenhurts_251209.jpg
01:31
Hurts’ faltering run game is posing problems
nbc_roto_philiprivers_251209.jpg
01:36
‘Downgrade’ all Colts in fantasy if Rivers starts
wISOC.jpg
06:28
Gorbatenko sisters suit up on Badgers’ hockey team
nbc_roto_schwarber_251209.jpg
01:33
Schwarber remains elite power source with new deal
nbc_roto_wagner_251209.jpg
01:26
Magic, fantasy managers get ‘good news’ on Wagner
nbc_cfb_iuweekendrecap_251209.jpg
02:18
Inside Indiana’s historic Big Ten Championship win
nbc_roto_queen_251209.jpg
01:32
NOP rookie Queen on hot streak with Williamson out
nbc_roto_diaz_251209.jpg
01:53
Ranking Díaz in fantasy after joining Dodgers
nbc_roto_castle_251209.jpg
01:30
How will Castle’s return affect Spurs’ rotation?
nbc_dps_albertbreerinterview_251209.jpg
14:42
Colts bringing in Rivers at QB seems desperate
nbc_dps_reggiemillerinterview_251209.jpg
18:02
Miller did not expect Lakers to be ‘this good’
nbc_dps_salpaolantoniointerview_251209.jpg
11:48
Eagles in ‘survival mode’ after loss to Chargers
nbc_pl_genxbcmci_251209.jpg
08:53
Celebrating Haaland’s historic 100th PL goal
nbc_pl_genxgbvilla_251209.jpg
18:33
Villa went ‘right through the heart’ of Arsenal
nbc_nba_enjoybb_nbacupqfpvw_251209.jpg
04:56
Knicks trending up ahead of NBA Cup quarterfinal
nbc_nba_enjoybb_whatsgoingright_251209.jpg
09:50
OKC continuing historic pace, Lakers riding high
nbc_nba_enjoybb_whatsgoingwrong_251209.jpg
09:52
Analyzing Bulls, Raptors recent struggles
nbc_pl_netbusters15_251209.jpg
25:59
Top Premier League highlights from Matchweek 15
nbc_nba_enjoybb_pick6dkseg_251209.jpg
04:12
Mamukelashvili showing his presence on the glass
nbc_nba_enjoybb_capornocap_251209.jpg
10:00
Is Harden a ‘dream fit’ for the Timberwolves?
nbc_bte_heatmagic_251209.jpg
02:04
Miami’s offense creates intriguing clash vs. Magic