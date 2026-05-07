 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Mikko Rantanen
Stars’ Mikko Rantanen finished season with torn MCL; team wants Jason Robertson, Jamie Benn back
Jasson Domínguez
Yankees’ Jasson Domínguez leaves game after crashing into left-field wall catching leadoff drive
GYMNASTICS-ARTISTIC-OLY-PARIS-2024
Gymnast Ana Barbosu, Olympic floor exercise bronze medalist, takes whereabouts case to CAS

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_dartshough_260507.jpg
Dart a top-10 fantasy quarterback in 2026
nbc_ffhh_notablewrmoves_260507.jpg
Fantasy impacts from expected Brown trade to NE
nbc_ffhh_carnelltate_260507.jpg
What to expect from rookie receivers Tate, Tyson

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Mikko Rantanen
Stars’ Mikko Rantanen finished season with torn MCL; team wants Jason Robertson, Jamie Benn back
Jasson Domínguez
Yankees’ Jasson Domínguez leaves game after crashing into left-field wall catching leadoff drive
GYMNASTICS-ARTISTIC-OLY-PARIS-2024
Gymnast Ana Barbosu, Olympic floor exercise bronze medalist, takes whereabouts case to CAS

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_dartshough_260507.jpg
Dart a top-10 fantasy quarterback in 2026
nbc_ffhh_notablewrmoves_260507.jpg
Fantasy impacts from expected Brown trade to NE
nbc_ffhh_carnelltate_260507.jpg
What to expect from rookie receivers Tate, Tyson

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Concerns for Love's fantasy ceiling in Arizona

May 7, 2026 12:47 PM
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers discuss Jeremiyah Love's fantasy ceiling with the Arizona Cardinals competing with Tyler Allgier for touches.

Related Videos

nbc_ffhh_dartshough_260507.jpg
01:45
Dart a top-10 fantasy quarterback in 2026
nbc_ffhh_notablewrmoves_260507.jpg
04:09
Fantasy impacts from expected Brown trade to NE
nbc_ffhh_carnelltate_260507.jpg
07:10
What to expect from rookie receivers Tate, Tyson
nbc_csu_watson_260507.jpg
04:36
Will Watson or Shedeur win Browns QB competition?
nbc_ffhh_rookieqbs_260507.jpg
01:57
Why hasn’t Mendoza been named the starter for LV?
nbc_ffhh_rookiewrs_260507.jpg
05:45
Conception, Bernard are other rookie WRs to watch
nbc_ffhh_pricerookierb_260507.jpg
05:45
Price has a ‘perfect opportunity’ with Seahawks
nbc_csu_sophjumps_260507.jpg
12:22
Who will have the biggest sophomore jump?
nbc_csu_dk2ndyearplayers_260507.jpg
52
McMillan, Egbuka lead second-year receiving totals
nbc_pft_diggstrial_260507.jpg
01:48
Diggs case ‘remains under review’ by the NFL
nbc_pft_licht_260507.jpg
09:48
Licht explains how Bucs got lucky with Bain pick
EgbukaPFT5-7.jpg
06:40
Egbuka can ‘carry the torch’ from Evans
NBC_PFT_WILSONCONVO_260507.jpg
08:27
Wilson claims Jets made him an offer
nbc_pft_reichconvo_260507.jpg
07:26
Jets OC job a ‘challenge’ for Reich
nbc_pft_genosmith_260507.jpg
03:49
Is Geno the ‘perfect’ fit for Jets?
nbc_pft_rodgerssteelers_260507.jpg
10:18
Simms: Rodgers and Steelers saga is ‘crazy’
nbc_pft_rodgerscards_260507.jpg
06:59
Should Cardinals want to bring in Rodgers?
nbc_pft_kelce_260507.jpg
14:19
Inside Kelce returning to the Chiefs for 2026
nbc_pft_draftinlondon_260507.jpg
04:02
Would the NFL ever have the draft in London?
nbc_pft_mcvaylondon_260507.jpg
08:27
Simms reveals what McVay told him about Simpson
nbc_roto_fernandomendoza_260506.jpg
01:28
Mendoza taking snaps under center at minicamp
nbc_roto_michaelpenixjr_260506.jpg
01:18
Falcons cautious about Penix Jr.'s injury recovery
nbc_pft_readerfowler_260506.jpg
03:06
Fowler signs with SEA, Reader signs with NYG
nbc_pft_18gameseason_260506.jpg
02:41
Would players sit one game of an 18-game season?
nbc_pft_robertkraft18games_260506.jpg
05:39
Kraft hopes NFL expands to 18 regular season games
nbc_pft_stephenjones_260506.jpg
11:25
Looking back at how DAL ‘mishandled’ Parsons trade
nbc_pft_bengalsschedule_260506.jpg
04:20
Why schedule will be ‘very important’ for Bengals
nbc_pft_bengalsroster_260506.jpg
07:00
Have Bengals added enough around Burrow?
nbc_pft_officiatingimprove_260506.jpg
12:28
NFL needs officiating to be ‘main focus’ of refs
NEWPFTRefs5-6.jpg
11:49
Report: Talks between NFL, NFLRA have progressed

Latest Clips

nbc_ffhh_sbpicks_260507.jpg
02:26
Early Super Bowl LXI Picks for 2026-27 season
nbc_ffhh_tightends_260507.jpg
04:03
Projecting rookie Sadiq, vets Andrews and Goedert
nbc_golf_oneflightr1_260507.jpg
01:55
Highlights: Myrtle Beach Classic, Round 1
KAT_MPX.jpg
02:21
Expect Knicks to ‘take care of business’ vs. 76ers
nbc_roto_nba_finals_260507.jpg
02:48
Can Brunson, Wemby push SGA in Finals MVP markets?
nbc_cfb_ndscheudlereleaseV2_260507.jpg
01:12
Inside Notre Dame’s 2026 schedule on NBC & Peacock
nbc_horse_preaknessupdate_260506_2.jpg
01:51
Golden Tempo will not run at the 151st Preakness
nbc_nba_enjoy_braun_260506.jpg
04:07
Braun calls himself the ‘vocal leader’ of Nuggets
nbc_nba_enjoy_draftkings_260506.jpg
03:44
McDaniels has been a ‘playoff riser’ for Wolves
nbc_nba_enjoy_celticsshooting_v2_260506.jpg
02:33
Is volume 3-point shooting playoff viable?
nbc_nba_enjoy_cavsstruggles_260506.jpg
06:32
Cavs have been disappointing to watch in playoffs
nbc_oht_danajones_260506.jpg
02:41
Jones looks to provide ‘a good time’ with NBA
nbc_roto_top3mvp_260506.jpg
02:00
WNBA MVP candidates for the 2026 season
nbc_cbb_houflemingscomp_260506.jpg
03:15
HLs: Houston’s Flemings was a BLUR in 2025-26
nbc_wnba_top5contenders_260506.jpg
03:05
Are the Wings a top contender for 2026 WNBA title?
nbc_roto_joelembiid_260506.jpg
01:15
Embiid ruled out for Game 2 against the Knicks
nbc_roto_lebronjames_260506.jpg
01:34
LeBron doing it all for Lakers in postseason
nbc_roto_tobiasharris_260506.jpg
01:25
Harris continues to impress for Pistons
nbc_roto_okamoto_260506.jpg
01:23
Can Okamoto turn hot streak into consistency?
nbc_roto_anthonyedwards_260506.jpg
01:43
Edwards, Gobert leading Wolves early in semis
nbc_roto_pagan_260506.jpg
01:40
Reds to be without closer Pagan
nbc_roto_correa_260506.jpg
01:39
Report: Correa (ankle) to miss rest of 2026
nbc_dls_jaylenbrown_260506.jpg
04:15
Did Brown signal he wants out on live stream?
nbc_dls_lakers_260506.jpg
06:34
Lakers must be ‘perfect’ to have any chance at OKC
nbc_dls_leafswinlottery_260506.jpg
04:41
Maple Leafs win No. 1 pick in draft lottery
nbc_bte_alcyyoungv2_260506.jpg
02:26
‘A lot of pitchers’ will be in mix for AL Cy Young
nbc_bte_easternconf_260506.jpg
01:39
Are Knicks or Pistons the best bet to win East?
nbc_roto_spurstimberwolves_260506.jpg
01:53
Spurs look to bounce back in Game 2 vs. Wolves
nbc_mlb_cc_heatchecknyy_260506.jpg
02:31
Sabathia: Yankees are a ‘cut above’ rest of AL
nbc_mlb_cc_heatcheckmurakami_260506.jpg
03:15
Murakami, Okamoto taking MLB by storm as rookies