Manchester United show signs of progress but key problems remain

LONDON — Manchester United weren’t convincing or dominant during their 1-1 draw at Fulham on Sunday, but it was better. And we are going to say that a lot about Manchester United this season.

Of course, it couldn’t have got any worse than last season’s worst-ever Premier League points tally and lowest-ever finishing place.

But it’s all about baby steps. At least that is what Ruben Amorim will say.

Ruben Amorim now has 17 wins, nine draws and 18 losses in all competitions as Manchester United’s head coach. But there is positivity after a summer overhaul and more energy in their displays.

Early season hope for United? Or another false dawn?

Indeed United did start brightly a Fulham, as they got the ball to Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo early and often and pressed high. They hit the post, went close and Bruno Fernandes blazed a penalty kick over in the first half.

Defensively they were still caught out a few times and although young goalkeeper Altay Bayindir made a couple of smart stops, he also looked shaky claiming crosses and commanding his box once again.

They then took the lead in the second half from a set-piece but their slack defending allowed Fulham an easy equalizer. Old habits die hard.

New stars Cunha and Mbeumo tired in the second half. Amad Diallo was frustrated and subbed off. New $99 million forward Benjamin Sesko hardly had a kick when he came on. Fernandes became the fall guy and was goaded by Fulham’s fans as he struggled to put out fires in an unfamiliar deeper role. It was all too chaotic. There was no control.

What is the next step for Man United this season?

Ruben Amorim knows this side is a work in progress and it’s clear he still needs a new goalkeeper and central midfielder, at least, before the end of the transfer window if United are going to make serious strides forward this season.

At one point in the second half the attack-minded duo of Bruno Fernandes and Mason Mount played together in central midfield and they were overrun. That looked like Amorim trying to prove a point about the options he has in midfield, with only the aging Casemiro, struggling Manuel Ugarte and out-of-favor Kobbie Mainoo around.

Chants of “attack, attack, attack” came from the United fans in the away end in the second half but their team couldn’t get anything going and in the end they hung on pretty desperately for the draw.

United’s first point of the season brought moments of promise but it also delivered a reality check.

Despite all of the talk of rejuvenation and a new era, United are far from where they want and need to be. They’re progressing but the road to redemption is long, tiring and complicated.

“I think everyone knows that we have a goal - not for this season but in three years to win the Premier League title,” Amorim told Sky Sports this week. “We are going to do these steps to reach that goal, but in this club, you know that every week the narrative is going to be different so we need to be prepared for that, block the noise, do the job and try to win games.”

Manchester United didn’t win so the negative noise will continue at the club. But there were positives to build on too. Baby steps.