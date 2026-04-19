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Everton vs Liverpool LIVE updates, watch live, score, analysis, highlights

  
Published April 19, 2026 09:41 AM

The Merseyside derby heads to the blue side for a Premier League scrap between Everton and Liverpool which is about way more than bragging rights on Sunday at Hill Dickinson Stadium.

WATCH Everton v Liverpool

For live updates and highlights throughout Everton vs Liverpool, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

Everton vs Liverpool live updates - by Andy Edwards

Everton vs Liverpool live score: 0-1

Goalscorers: Mohamed Salah (29')

GOAL! Everton 0-1 Liverpool: Salah scores in his final Merseyside derby (29')

NO GOAL! Ndiaye scores but O’Brien is offside in the build-up (27')

Everton starting XI

Pickford - O’Brien, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko - Gueye, Garner, Dewsbury-Hall - McNeil, Ndiaye, Beto

Liverpool starting XI

Mamardashvili - Szoboszlai, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson - Gravenberch, Jones, Wirtz - Salah, Gakpo, Isak

How to watch Everton vs Liverpool live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 9am ET Sunday
Venue: Hill Dickinson Stadium — Vauxhall, Liverpool
TV Channel: USA
Streaming: Watch on USA

David Moyes has Everton eighth on the Premier League table, aiming for a return to Europe and armed with the knowledge that a home win over their heated rivals would pull them within two points of the fifth-place Reds.

Liverpool are dealing with both fixture congestion and the emotional toll of exiting Europe at midweek. The Reds lost 2-0 to PSG At Anfield as part of a definitive 4-0 Champions League quarterfinal tie versus the champions. Arne Slot’s men did win their last Premier League outing, a 2-0 home win over Fulham, but it’s their only win in their last five matches across three competitions. That includes their UCL ouster and an FA Cup quarterfinal humbling at the hands of Man City as the Reds will not claim a trophy this season.

Everton team news, focus

OUT: Jack Grealish (ankle - MORE) | QUESTIONABLE: Carlos Alcaraz (unspecified)

Liverpool team news, focus

OUT: Hugo Ekitike (achilles), Alisson Becker (unspecified), Wataru Endo (ankle), Conor Bradley (knee), Giovanni Leoni (knee - MORE)

Everton vs Liverpool prediction

There is a lot going for Everton here given Liverpool’s legs, the injury to Hugo Ekitike, and all of the emotions attached to their snapping awake from dreams of a final-season silverware send-off for Mohamed Salah and Andy Robertson. Still, this derby stirs every player who steps onto the pitch and this will be a spectacular scrap. Could Alexander Isak start to make his name brighter in red? Everton 1-1 Liverpool.