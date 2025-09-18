How to watch Manchester United vs Chelsea live: Stream link, TV channel, latest team news, prediction

Manchester United matches are starting to feel ‘must win’ for Ruben Amorim, and that’s not great given the Red Devils will be underdogs at home to Chelsea on Saturday.

MORE — How will Manchester United, Chelsea line up?

Struggling Manchester United will hope that Chelsea are tired from a midweek trip to Germany and a 3-1 loss to Bayern Munich, while the Blues are seeking a first win in three after a late draw with Brentford in their last Premier League match.

Amorim is waiting on the fitness of stars Matheus Cunha, Mason Mount, and Diogo Dalot, all potential difference makers as Benjamin Sesko still tries to find his way as a Premier League contributor (let alone star). The Red Devils could also make a change in goal after Senne Lammers was signed to compete with Altay Bayindir for the No. 1 job between the sticks.

WATCH — Manchester United v Chelsea

Chelsea have slipped four points off Liverpool on the early season table, good for fifth place in the Premier League heading into Week 5. Joao Pedro leads the Blues’ top-ranked xG attack, while the team have held opponents to the fourth-fewest xGA in the Premier League.

That said, this might be the best test for Chelsea this early season after playing four London opponents, Palace and Fulham at home with away days at West Ham and Brentford.

For live updates and highlights throughout Manchester United vs Chelsea, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Manchester United vs Chelsea live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 12:30pm ET Saturday

Venue: Old Trafford — Manchester

TV Channel: Peacock

Streaming: Stream live on NBC.com

Manchester United team news, focus

OUT: Lisandro Martinez (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Matheus Cunha (muscular — MORE), Mason Mount (undisclosed), Diogo Dalot (muscular)

Chelsea team news, focus

OUT: Liam Delap (thigh), Dario Essugo (thigh), Romeo Lavia (undisclosed), Levi Colwill (torn ACL - MORE), Benoit Badiashile (knock), Mykhailo Mudryk (suspension)

Manchester United vs Chelsea prediction

This match feels like a toss-up. You’d need to know the lineups and the attitudes in the team rooms to be able to pick the superior group of talent. Chelsea’s system under Maresca has proven difficult to beat, but those 90 minutes in Munich at midweek will make things a bit more even. Should Cunha and/or Mount be fit to play, the Red Devils may just take a point or three. Not knowing their statuses, for now we’ll go with Manchester United 1-2 Chelsea.