West Ham 2-2 Brighton: Penalty kicks galore in crazy draw

West Ham twice coughed up a lead to draw 2-2 at home with Brighton on Tuesday, as three penalty kicks were awarded in a wild first half.

WATCH — Full match replay

Jarrod Bowen gave West Ham the lead then Danny Welbeck equalized from the penalty spot missed another penalty kick moments later as his Panenka hit the crossbar.

There was still time for Lucas Paqueta to put West Ham ahead via, you guessed it, a penalty kick right on half time. Brighton pegged West Ham back and grabbed a point thanks to Joel Veltman’s finish and Brighton had a few chances to win it.

With the point West Ham move to 14 points, four points from safety, while Brighton move to 25 points.

Defensive errors costly for the Hammers

The main focus for Nuno’s very successful side at Forest last season was keeping defensive mistakes to a minimum. He’s trying to do that at West Ham but they are making huge errors which is thwarting their progress. Kilman made a poor challenge which led to Welbeck’s opener from the spot, Paqueta hauled down Dunk to give away another penalty and Areola flapped at a corner for the second goal they conceded. Throughout the game there were rash challenges and erratic decisions from West Ham’s midfield and defense. They have real quality in attack but until they calm down at the back they will remain ensconced in the relegation scrap.

What’s next?

West Ham head to Wolves in a huge game on Saturday, January 3. Brighton host Burnley on the same day.

West Ham vs Brighton score: 2-2

Bowen 10', Paqueta 45+4'; Welbeck 32', Veltman 61'

West Ham vs Brighton live updates! — By Joe Prince-Wright

Mitoma causing problems

The Japanese winger has looked sharp and his shot is spilled by Areola before Kilman hacks it clear. Rutter is off the bench too as Brighton are pushing hard to win this.

Brighton are level!

A corner is whipped in and Van Hecke is close to Areola. The West Ham goalkeeper flaps at the corner and the ball drops to Joel Veltman who finishes to make it 2-2. West Ham want a foul, but the goal stands.

Veltman brings Brighton level at 2-2 with West Ham Following a scramble in the box, it's Joel Veltman with the final touch to make it 2-2 for Brighton against West Ham in the second half at London Stadium.

Mitoma and Gruda on for Brighton

Two very good subs to bring on for Brighton as Mitoma and Gruda replace Minteh and De Cuyper. The former was struggling with an injury. Just over 30 minutes to go. Can West Ham hold on?

Brighton pressing early in the second half

Clearly fired up by the way those penalties played out, Brighton have come flying out and Minteh is causing problems on the right and Dunk is penalized for dragging down Paqueta in the box as he tries to get to a header. It’s still pretty spicy.

Half time: West Ham 2-1 Brighton

An absolutely bonkers first half in east London as Bowen put the Hammers ahead, then Welbeck scored and missed a penalty in the space of a few minutes. And right on half time Paqueta slotted home a penalty to give West Ham the lead. Brighton have had the better of the play but West Ham have created big chances and it could easily by 3-3. What a game!

Another penalty, this time to West Ham, and Paqueta scores!

VAR is checking for a potential handball as Dunk blocks Wilson’s shot from close range. VAR has asked the referee to have a look on the monitor. He awards a penalty for handball on Dunk. Paqueta steps up with his stuttering run up and sends Verbruggen the wrong way. What a crazy few minutes!

Paqueta's penalty gives West Ham lead v. Brighton Following a lengthy VAR review, West Ham are awarded a penalty — the third penalty given in the first — and Lucas Paqueta makes no mistake from the spot to give the Hammers a 2-1 lead.

Another penalty to Brighton!

Paqueta had hold of Dunk in the box and Brighton have another penalty kick... Welbeck steps up again and tries the Panenka but he puts too much on it and hits the crossbar. He then misses his kick on the rebound and West Ham clear as a scuffle ensues as the referee blows his whistle. Fernandes and Welbeck are booked as the former was celebrating with his goalkeeper. Lively! Huge missed opportunity for Brighton.

Penalty kick... and Welbeck scores!

After Minteh is taken down in the box by Kilman, the ball drops to Welbeck but he puts it over the bar. But the ref has pointed to the spot. That is a clear foul on Minteh. Penalty to the Seagulls... and Welbeck slots it home. 1-1.

Welbeck's penalty puts Brighton level with Hammers After Yankuba Minteh is brought down inside the box, Danny Welbeck converts from the spot to bring the Seagulls level with West Ham.

Scarles should make it 2-0!

Lovely play from the young left back as he skips into the box and past a challenge and his eyes light up. He sends a controlled low shot just past the far post. He can’t believe it. He thought that was in. West Ham are well on top after taking the lead. It’s amazing what a goal can do for confidence.

Bowen gives West Ham the lead!

Totally against the run of play West Ham lead. Lovely clipped pass over the top from Lucas Paqueta finds Jarrod Bowen. He’s clean through, rounds Bart Verbruggen and finishes calmly into the far corner. That was proper Nuno ball on the counter.

Bowen slots home West Ham's opener v. Brighton Jarrod Bowen races away from Brighton's defense and guides his effort into the back of the net to bring London Stadium to its feet to give West Ham a 1-0 lead.

Minteh and Gomez go close!

It is all Brighton early on and De Cuyper whips in a lovely cross for Minteh at the back post. His header is low but it’s too close to Areola who saves. Moments later Mateus Fernandes loses the ball on the edge of his own box but Diego Gomez smashes way over. West Ham have yet to get going at all.

West Ham lineup

Areola; Walker-Peters, Todibo, Kilman, Scarles; Potts, Magassa; Fernandes; Bowen, Wilson, Paqueta

Brighton lineup

Verbruggen; Veltman, Van Hecke, Dunk, Kadioglu; Minteh, Milner, Ayari, De Cuyper; Gomez; Welbeck

West Ham team news, focus

Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Malick Diouf are both away at AFCON while Niclas Fullkrug is struggling with injury and has likely played his final game for the Hammers as he’s been linked with a loan move away. Jarrod Bowen, Crysencio Summerville and Lucas Paqueta are doing their best to get West Ham going on the counter but it’s the lack of composure in midfield and defense which is really hurting them.

Brighton team news, focus

Brighton are without influential holding midfielder Carlos Baleba who is away at AFCON, while Stefanos Tzimas, Adam Webster and Solly March are out injured. Danny Welbeck will likely start in support of Georginio Rutter, while Diego Gomez remains a real goalscoring threat from midfield.

West Ham vs Brighton preview

Nuno Espirito Santo’s West Ham lost 1-0 at home to Fulham last time out and are five points from safety as they sit in the relegation zone. The Hammers have shown glimpses they can drag themselves out of the bottom three but they are without a win in seven games and haven’t won since early November.

Brighton are five without a win as they lost 2-1 at Arsenal last time out and it was a familiar story for Fabian Hurzeler’s side. They create so many chances each game but aren’t clinical enough. Brighton are still in the hunt for European qualification and have some excellent individuals.

West Ham vs Brighton prediction

This has the makings of a chaotic game as both teams are desperate for a win. There will be plenty of goals. West Ham 2-3 Brighton.