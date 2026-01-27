No. 19 Princeton and Columbia set for crucial Ivy League showdown

Princeton and Columbia have been two of the top teams in the Ivy League over the past few seasons, with one of the two schools either sharing or winning the regular-season title for the past seven seasons.

They’ll have their first regular-season meeting at Princeton. The two will play again at Columbia on Feb. 13. Both games will be nationally televised.

The Ivy League had a record three teams in the NCAA Tournament last season, including the Tigers and Lions. Princeton lost its First Four game to Iowa State, while Columbia beat Washington.

The 19th-ranked Tigers are having their best year since going undefeated during the regular season in 2014-15. Led by a talented junior class, Princeton (17-1) has lost only at then-No. 7 Maryland this season. The Tigers have wins over Georgia Tech, Seton Hall, Rutgers and Rhode Island.

They’ll face a Columbia squad that seems to have righted itself after an Ivy League opening loss to Cornell. Columbia is led by junior guard Riley Weiss, who had a school-record 40 points in a win over Dartmouth.

Columbia, which has won the last three Ivy League regular-season championships, boasts the nation’s longest active road winning streak with 15 consecutive victories away from home. The team’s last defeat in a true road game came at Duke in 2024.

The Lions have had success against Princeton lately, going 4-3 over the last three seasons, including winning two of three on the road.

A win by the Tigers would give Princeton a two-game lead in the Ivy League and put them in good position to secure the top spot in the conference’s postseason tournament.

NET rating

There wasn’t much change in the NET ratings. UConn still holds the top spot ahead of UCLA, Texas and South Carolina as the top four remained the same.

Princeton and North Dakota State are the top mid-major teams, coming in at 39 and 42, respectively.

The NET is just one tool the NCAA selection committee uses to figure out which teams make the NCAA Tournament and where they are seeded. It has predicted the winner pretty accurately since it first was used in 2021. Four of the five national champions were No. 1 in the NET on Selection Sunday.

Tough break

The McCabe sisters had a rough day, both getting hurt. Taylor McCabe tore her ACL in No. 8 Iowa’s win over 12th-ranked Ohio State. Her sister, Peyton McCabe, injured her right ankle less than two hours later in Drake’s game against Murray State in Des Moines and had to be helped off the court. There was no immediate word from the school on the severity of the injury.

Games of the week

No. 15 Tennessee at No. 1 UConn. The Lady Vols will try to spoil the Huskies’ undefeated season. This will likely be the final ranked opponent UConn faces before the NCAA Tournament.

No. 8 Iowa at No. 2 UCLA. First place in the Big Ten will be on the line when the Hawkeyes visit the Bruins. UCLA has won 13 consecutive games since its lone loss of the season to Texas. Iowa has won eight straight games since a loss to UConn in late December.