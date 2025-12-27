West Ham 0-1 Fulham: Late Irons gaffe gifts win to Cottagers

Opportunistic Fulham again found a way against a West Ham United side who keep discovering new ways to lose in a 1-0 Cottagers victory at the London Stadium on Saturday.

It’s a season-best three-game winning streak for the Cottagers, as Harry Wilson cued up Raul Jimenez after a late Oliver Scarles whiffed clearance.

Fulham pull into 10th with 26 points.

West Ham sees its winless run hit seven matches with the loss, and Nuno Espirito Santo’s men remain 18th with 13 points. They are five points back of safety.

West Ham vs Fulham final score: 0-1

Raul Jimenez 86'

Raul Jimenez goal — West Ham 0-1 Fulham

A gaffe from West Ham.

Oliver Scarles air kicks a wild clearing attempt and Harry Wilson reaps the rewards.

The in-form winger lofts a pass to the back post where Raul Jimenez simply needs to nod home between the keeper and the post.

West Ham should be in front

The Irons having one of their better attacking halves of the season, as Kyle Walker-Peters has been encouraged to go forward and attack.

Magassa drilled a shot/pass that nearly spilled a goal for a teammate, and Jarrod Bowen failed to turn a good chance inside the goal in the 65th minute.

Still scoreless.

Halftime — West Ham 0-0 Fulham

This game is there for either side, and both the Irons and Cottagers will feel they’ve done enough to have a lead at the break.

There have been no shortage of contributors going forward, as Summerville, Wilson, Sander Berge, Matheus Fernandes, and USMNT man Antonee Robinson have caught the eye.

Irons close again

It’s a free kick swept into the box by West Ham, and Max Kilman nods it back behind the sea of players jockeying for a header.

Summerville is there and snaps it toward goal, and it takes a turn toward Soungoutou Magassa. The Frenchman just can’t sort his feet to pass it inside the near post.

0-0, 28'.

Leno’s turn

Jean-Clair Todibo sends Jarrod Bowen into the box, and Bernd Leno has the angle covered but can only limit the damage to a corner kick as Bowen absolutely smashes it toward the upper 90.

Crysencio Summerville nearly puts an overhead kick on goal off the corner but Fulham escape the moment.

0-0, 16'.

Acrobatic Areola saves the day

Harry Wilson is outside the 18 with room to swing his left foot through the ball and he hammers a ball toward the underside of the bar.

An airborne Alphonse Areola keeps his composure and contorts his arm to slap it over the bar.

West Ham defend the corner and it remains 0-0 into the ninth minute.

West Ham lineup

Areola, Walker-Peters, Todibo, Kilman, Scarles, Magassa, Potts, Fernandes, Summerville, Paqueta, Bowen

Fulham lineup

Leno, Tere, Andersen, Cuenca, Robinson, Berge, Lukic, Wilson, Smith Rowe, Kevin, Jimenez

West Ham vs Fulham preview

The Cottagers have beaten Burnley and Nottingham Forest and now get another relegation candidate in the Irons, as Marco Silva’s men look to again take advantage of a bottom-half rival. Fulham have five wins and three losses since November 1, and the wins have come over the 20th, 6th, 14th, 19th, and 17th place teams (The sixth-place side is newly-promoted Sunderland).

Nuno Espirito Santo’s West Ham won back-to-back games in early November, but that’s looking like it could be a false dawn as three draws and three losses have followed the home defeats of Newcastle and Burnley.

West Ham will say this six-match Premier League winless run isn’t as bad as it looks, as the losses came against Liverpool, Villa, and Man City while the draws all came with the Irons amongst the goals while away to Bournemouth, Manchester United, and Brighton.

West Ham team news, focus

OUT: Lukasz Fabianski (back), Aaron Wab-Bissaka (international duty - AFCON), Malick Diouf (international duty - AFCON) | QUESTIONABLE: Niclas Fullkrug (fitness)

Fulham team news, focus

OUT: Calvin Bassey (international duty - AFCON), Alex Iwobi (international duty - AFCON), Samu Chukwueze (international duty - AFCON), Ryan Sessegnon (hamstring), Rodrigo Muniz (thigh) | QUESTIONABLE: Harry Wilson (undisclosed)

West Ham vs Fulham prediction

It’s difficult to separate this pair, as West Ham’s winless streak includes some decent performances against good opponents while Fulham’s positive results have included some rub of the green against unspectacular opposition and they are without Samu Chukwuewze, Calvin Bassey, and Alex Iwobi. We see Lucas Paqueta and Jarrod Bowen finding something for the hosts, but enough for a win? West Ham 1-1 Fulham.

