How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea live: Stream, TV channel, team news, prediction

Nottingham Forest host Chelsea on Saturday with the pressure already mounting on Ange Postecoglou.

WATCH — Nottingham Forest v Chelsea

After seven games in charge of Forest he’s still searching for his first win and Forest’s fans have already started to chant “you’re getting sacked in the morning” to Ange. It’s grim. They lost 2-0 at Newcastle before the break and unless there is a huge uptick in performances and results over the next few weeks, it seems like Ange’s time alongside the River Trent is going to be extremely brief.

Chelsea will be flying after beating Liverpool before the break thanks to Estevao’s last-gasp winner at Stamford Bridge. Enzo Maresca won’t be on the sidelines for this game as he received a red card for running onto the pitch to celebrate that 95th-minute winner. The Blues’ results have been inconsistent to start the season but that’s mostly down to picking up silly red cards. If they can stay disciplined going forward, a title challenge beckons.

For live updates and highlights throughout Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 7:30am ET Saturday (October 18)

Venue: City Ground — Nottingham

TV Channel: USA

Streaming: Watch live on NBC.com

Nottingham Forest team news, focus

Forest have so many new players and attacking and midfield options to choose from and Ange has to get the balance and personnel right. Callum Hudson-Odoi and Omari Hutchinson could start out wide, while Morgan Gibbs-White in an attacking midfield role ahead of Elliot Anderson and Ryan Yates seems like it would be a good move. Igor Jesus and Chris Wood are also scrapping it out for the starting spot up top. Ola Aina, Oleksandr Zinchenko and Douglas Luiz are all struggling with injuries.

Chelsea team news, focus

The Blues have the longest injury list in the Premier League and especially in defense. Center backs Levi Colwill and Tosin are out, while Wesley Fofana is also struggling. But Trevoh Chalobah is back from suspension and should start alongside either Benoit Badiashille or impressive youngster Josh Acheampong. Cole Palmer has been struggling with injury and will be out a while longer, while Reece James had to withdraw from the England squad over the break and is a doubt. Influential midfielder Enzo Fernandez is also a doubt after leaving the Argentina national team early during the break due to inflammation in his knee. All of that means Maresca will likely go with a very similar lineup to the team which beat Chelsea and then rely heavily on his bench with Estevao, Romeo Lavia and Jamie Gittens pushing for starts.

Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea prediction

This feels like it will be tight and Chelsea’s injury issues could see them struggle to start, but they are too strong off the bench and will get the job done. Nottingham Forest 1-2 Chelsea.