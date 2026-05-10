Crystal Palace vs Everton live updates: Can the Toffees keep their European hopes alive?

Everton head to Crystal Palace on Sunday with the Toffees focused on staying in the hunt for European qualification.

After having a brilliant season, David Moyes’ side have stumbled in recent weeks with just one win in their last five Premier League games. But they are still right in the hunt for Europe and if they can sneak in it would kick on Moyes’ project as they are well ahead of schedule. They would move level on points with Brentford with a win at Palace.

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Crystal Palace reached a European final on Thursday, as they beat Shakhtar Donetsk 5-2 on aggregate in the semifinals to reach the Conference League final. Palace will play Rayo Vallecano in Leipzig on May 27 in what will be Oliver Glasner’s final game in charge as his contract runs out this summer. After winning the FA Cup last season, Palace winning the Conference League trophy to qualify for the Europa League for next season would be a fitting way for Glasner to bow out.

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