Crystal Palace vs Everton live updates: Can the Toffees keep their European hopes alive?
David Moyes and Everton are aiming to stay in the hunt for European qualification.
Everton head to Crystal Palace on Sunday with the Toffees focused on staying in the hunt for European qualification.
After having a brilliant season, David Moyes’ side have stumbled in recent weeks with just one win in their last five Premier League games. But they are still right in the hunt for Europe and if they can sneak in it would kick on Moyes’ project as they are well ahead of schedule. They would move level on points with Brentford with a win at Palace.
MORE — Watch Crystal Palace v Everton live
Crystal Palace reached a European final on Thursday, as they beat Shakhtar Donetsk 5-2 on aggregate in the semifinals to reach the Conference League final. Palace will play Rayo Vallecano in Leipzig on May 27 in what will be Oliver Glasner’s final game in charge as his contract runs out this summer. After winning the FA Cup last season, Palace winning the Conference League trophy to qualify for the Europa League for next season would be a fitting way for Glasner to bow out.
Below is everything you need on Crystal Palace vs Everton from Selhurst Park.
Here is how you can watch Crystal Palace vs Everton live in the USA.
How to watch Crystal Palace vs Everton live, stream link and start time
Kick off time: 9am ET Sunday
Venue: Selhurst Park — South London
TV Channel: Peacock
Streaming: Stream live on Peacock
Here is everything you need to know ahead of Crystal Palace against Everton, in what promises to be an open, exciting clash in south London.
We can expect Palace to be heavily rotated given their focus is on winning the Conference League and European qualification.
While Everton will go for it as they know they need to win their final three games and hope others slip up as the crowded race for European qualification intensifies.
Both teams prefer to play on the counter but Everton will likely have more of the ball and try to force the issue, with Iliman Ndiaye and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall key.
A win for Everton would be absolutely massive for their hopes of qualifying for Europe.
If they won at Palace they would be level on points with Brentford (51) with two games to go.
Bournemouth (55) and Brighton (53) would be within touching distance but Everton will likely have to beat Palace and then win their final two games at home to Sunderland and away at Spurs on the final day to have any chance of finishing above those two.
European spots are likely to go down to seventh place in the Premier League and if Aston Villa win the Europa League and finish in fifth place in the league, the team who finishes in sixth place in the Premier League would qualify for the Champions League next season.
So, yeah, Everton winning at Palace is huge as they could potentially still qualify for the UEFA Champions League next season. But more than likely Europa League or Conference League is well within reach.