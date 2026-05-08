How to watch Crystal Palace vs Everton live: Stream link, TV channel, latest team news, prediction

Everton’s margin for error in the race for European qualification is dwindling as they visit Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Sunday.

David Moyes’ men are winless in four-straight matches and 1W-2D-3L in their last six to slip into 10th on the Premier League table. That leaves them three points off seventh place and four points off sixth in the fight to reach a continental tournament.

WATCH — Crystal Palace v Everton

Palace have been busy with another route back to Europe and a second-successive fight for a trophy. The 2024-25 FA Cup winners have reached the Conference League Final and will face La Liga’s Rayo Vallecano in an intriguing final later this month.

The Eagles have 45 points in the Premier League, where they’ve been basically safe for some time and would require mathematical improbability to drop into the bottom three. That said, they’d surely love to firm it up with a point or three at home on Sunday.

For live updates and highlights throughout Crystal Palace vs Everton, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Crystal Palace vs Everton live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 9am ET Sunday

Venue: Selhurst Park — South London

TV Channel: Peacock

Streaming: Stream live on Peacock

Crystal Palace team news, focus

OUT: Eddie Nketiah (thigh) | QUESTIONABLE: Evann Guessand (knee), Borna Sosa (unspecified), Cheick Doucoure (knee)

Everton team news, focus

OUT: Jarrad Branthwaite (thigh), Jack Grealish (ankle - MORE) | QUESTIONABLE: Idrissa Gana Gueye (unspecified)

Crystal Palace vs Everton prediction

Palace don’t have the depth to deal with this sort of fixture congestions but the vibes are very high and Everton aren’t exactly pulling up trees at the moment. This could go in either direction but we’ll lean on the hosts finding something. Crystal Palace 1-1 Everton.