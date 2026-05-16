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A’ja Wilson scores 45 points as the Aces outlast the short-handed Sun 101-94

  
Published May 16, 2026 08:20 AM
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UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — A’ja Wilson scored 45 points to help the Las Vegas Aces beat the short-handed Connecticut Sun 101-94 on Friday night.

Wilson was 15 for 18 from the field and made all 13 of her free-throw attempts for the Aces, who have responded well since their opening-night loss to Phoenix, winning the next three games.

Chennedy Carter added 18 points for the Aces, continuing her stellar start to the season. She returned to the league this year after not signing with a team last season. She did play overseas. Coming into Friday’s game, she was averaging 19.7 points in 21 minutes while shooting 73% from the field.

The Sun trailed 69-56 with just under four minutes left in the third quarter before Saniya Rivers sparked a 14-3 run with consecutive 3s to get Connecticut within 72-70. That was as close as the Sun got.

Wilson silenced the crowd with a 3-pointer off a timeout and converted a three-point play on the next possession to make it 78-70. Those shots started a 16-4 burst spanning the third and fourth quarters.

Connecticut (0-4) was missing Brittney Griner for a second straight game because of a left foot injury. Olivia Nelson-Ododa also missed the game with a right ankle injury. She got hurt in the middle of the second quarter of Wednesday’s 98-69 loss to Las Vegas. Nelson-Ododa came back to play in that game but sat out Friday.

The Sun got some good news with the return of Aaliyah Edwards. She made her season debut after missing the first three games with a left thigh injury. Edwards had six points in 17 minutes.

Hailey Van Lith scored 17 points to lead Connecticut.

Wilson was nearly unstoppable in the first half as she scored 19 points. She made six of her seven field goal attempts, including all five in the first quarter, to give the Aces a 54-44 lead at the break.

Up next

Las Vegas completes a four-game trip at Atlanta on Sunday.

Connecticut plays at Portland on Monday.

___

AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-basketball