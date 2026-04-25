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Liverpool vs Crystal Palace LIVE updates, watch live, score, analysis, highlights

  
Published April 25, 2026 09:20 AM

Liverpool host Crystal Palace on Saturday with Arne Slot’s side aiming to take a big step towards sealing Champions League qualification for next season.

WATCH Liverpool v Crystal Palace

For live updates and highlights throughout Liverpool vs Crystal Palace, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Liverpool vs Crystal Palace live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 10am ET Saturday (April 25)
Venue: Anfield — Liverpool
TV Channel: Peacock
Streaming: Stream live on Peacock

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace score: Kick off, 10am ET

Liverpool lineup

Woodman; Jones, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Szoboszlai, Mac Allister; Salah, Wirtz, Gakpo; Isak

Crystal Palace lineup

Henderson; Richards, Lacroix, Canvot; Munoz, Wharton, Kamada, Mitchell; Sarr, Johnson; Mateta

Liverpool team news, focus

Injuries are piling up for Liverpool with Giovanni Leoni, Conor Bradley, Hugo Ekitike, Wataru Endo, Joe Gomez and Alisson out. Back up goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili suffered a leg injury at Everton and is struggling to be fit, so third-choice Freddie Woodman is likely to start in goal. In attack the quartet of Isak, Salah, Wirtz and Gakpo will cause plenty of problems, while Curtis Jones is likely to stay at right back.

Crystal Palace team news, focus

Eddie Nketiah and Evann Guessand are out injured, while Adam Wharton should be fit to return. Cheick Doucoure is a doubt. It will be intriguing to see how Glasner rotates ahead of the Conference League semifinal. Kamada, Sarr and Mateta could all start on the bench with Hughes, Johnson and Strand Larsen getting the nod to start in their place.

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace preview

Virgil van Dijk’s late, late header grabbed a 2-1 win for Liverpool at Everton in the Merseyside derby on Sunday. That win eased fears that the Reds would finish outside of the top five, as they are five points ahead of sixth-place Brighton with five games to go for them and four remaining for the Seagulls. It looks like Slot is going to guide Liverpool to the Champions League and given everything that has happened this season, that is a pretty solid return.

Palace will have more than one eye on their UEFA Conference League semifinal first leg away to Shakhtar Donetsk on Thursday, so Oliver Glasner will likely rotate the lineup. Palace drew 0-0 at home against West Ham on Monday as they are four games unbeaten and a win at Liverpool could set them up for a late-season surge to qualify for Europe with a top seven finish.

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace prediction

Liverpool should probably edge this given the quality they have in attack and the hunger to wrap up a Champions League spot as quickly as possible. Go for a narrow home victory. Liverpool 2-1 Crystal Palace.