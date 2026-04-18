Leeds 3-0 Wolves: Rampant Leeds almost safe from relegation

Leeds secured a massive win in their quest to stay in the Premier League as they beat Wolves 3-0 at Elland Road on Saturday to move further clear of the relegation zone.

WATCH — Full match replay

Daniel Farke’s Leeds were relentless early on and scored a beauty through James Justin with his overhead kick. Less than two minutes later Noah Okafor continued his great form to make it 2-0 and it could have been more.

Wolves improved a little in the second half but Leeds were comfortable throughout and Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s penalty kick in stoppage time sealed the victory.

With the win, their second in a row and they are now four games unbeaten, Leeds move on to 39 points and are almost safe from relegation. Wolves remain bottom of the table and their relegation would be confirmed if Spurs beat Brighton later on Saturday.

Next step for Leeds is clear

Leeds United are so close to securing Premier League safety and now the next step for them is clear: sign a handful of top quality players to take them to the next step. Quality over quantity is what they need. Leeds have built a solid, hardworking team and Farke should be applauded for making the tactical tweaks needed to get the best out of their summer signings to push them to safety. There is no reason why Leeds can’t emulate the likes of West Ham, Crystal Palace, Brentford and Bournemouth in challenging the Premier League’s elite in the coming years. They have ambitious owners and grand plans off the pitch but Leeds don’t need to complicate things on the pitch. Stick with the plan, and with Farke, and give him a few key pieces to keep this progression going. A new goalkeeper, center back cover, winger and a back up for Calvert-Lewin should be the priority. We’ve seen too many teams try to make huge squad changes as they try to push into the top 10 after solidifying themselves in the Premier League. Leeds must resist that urge and add real quality in a steady manner.

What’s next?

Leeds head to Bournemouth on Wednesday before their FA Cup semifinal at Wembley against Chelsea next Sunday, April 26. Wolves head to Spurs next Saturday, April 25.

Leeds vs Wolves score: 3-0

Justin 18', Okafor 20', Calvert-Lewin 90+4'

Leeds vs Wolves live updates! — By Joe Prince-Wright

Penalty to Leeds!

Dominic Calvert-Lewin is played in and Santiago Bueno nudges him just as he’s about to shoot and it’s a clear penalty kick. Bueno is booked and Calvert-Lewin steps up and scores. 3-0. Leeds seal the win in style.

Struijk’s effort is just wide

A long ball forward is knocked down by Gnonto and Struijk’s low shot squirms just wide of the far post. Almost a third late on for Leeds.

Adam Armstrong scores... but he’s offside

Play resumes and Wolves are in over the top as Adam Armstrong dinks home calmly, but the offside flag is up and VAR confirms the call. No goal.

Stop in play as the linesman is replaced

The linesman on the far side of the pitch can’t continue as he’s picked up a knock, so the fourth official is kitting up and is replacing him. The Leeds stadium announcer announces the change like a sub and everyone is in good spirits. Quite a delay as the linesman is getting all of the right equipment on. Just under 10 minutes of normal time to go.

Aaronson gets involved in a scrap and is booked

Players from both teams pile in after Aaronson shoves Krejci after the Wolves defender left one on him. The American is booked for that push.

What a save from Darlow!

Wolves have looked a bit more dangerous in the last few minutes as sub Lima caused problems. The corner is then whipped in and Krejci flicks a powerful header on target but Karl Darlow makes a brilliant reaction to save to tip it over.

Very, very comfortable for Leeds

The second half has pretty much been Leeds stroking it around and Wolves trying to keep their shape. Leeds are managing this 2-0 lead perfectly and taking no risks whatsoever at the back. Just over 30 minutes to go.

Half time thoughts — Leeds cruising towards safety

Buoyed by their win at Man United on Monday, Leeds came flying out of the traps and basically sealed this inside the first 20 minutes. They could be up by four and the intensity from Daniel Farke’s side was so impressive.

Wolves have settled down a little bit

Mateus Mane is on for the injured Angel Gomes and Wolves have calmed down a little bit. Adam Armstrong is buzzing around and Leeds block two Wolves efforts from close range, but Leeds are still very comfortable.

Okafor scores another!

Two goals in two minutes for Leeds! USMNT’s Brenden Aaronson with a wonderful cross to the back post and Noah Okafor is there to score his third goal in his last two games. Leeds are flying.

Okafor strikes Leeds 2-0 ahead of Wolves Make that three goals in two matches for Noah Okafor as he tucks away Leeds' second goal just two minutes after James Justin's opener against Wolves at Elland Road.

James Justin finishes acrobatically!

A corner is whipped in and Ethan Ampadu is denied brilliantly by Bentley from close range but the ball loops up and James Justin finishes acrobatically with an overhead kick. Leeds deservedly lead!

James Justin with an absolute BEAUTIFUL bicycle kick to open the scoring for Leeds United. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/JVrKCgado7 — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) April 18, 2026

Calvert-Lewin almost scores again!

A cross to the back post finds Calvert-Lewin and he’s stretching and hooks an effort towards goal but Wolves somehow clear off the line through Adam Armstrong. That looked destined to go in. It’s all Leeds.

Calvert-Lewin almost scores right away!

Just a few seconds on the clock and Leeds are in with Okafor doing well and Calvert-Lewin gets there before Bentley but can’t clip the ball home. Leeds should have been 1-0 up inside the first 20 seconds! What a start from the home side.

Leeds lineup

Darlow; Justin, Bijol, Struijk; Bogle, Ampadu, Tanaka, Gudmundsson; Aaronson, Okafor; Calvert-Lewin

Wolves lineup

Bentley; Toti, S Bueno, Krejci; Tchatchoua, Andre, Joao Gomes, H Bueno; A Gomes, Bellegarde; Armstrong

Leeds team news, focus

QUESTIONABLE: Joe Rodon (ankle), Daniel James (adductor), Anton Stach (ankle)

Wolves team news, focus

OUT: Yerson Mosquera (suspension), Enso Medina (knee), Sam Johnstone (knock) | QUESTIONABLE: Matt Doherty (knock)

Leeds vs Wolves preview

Rob Edwards’ Wolves sit 20th with 17 points after seeing the end of their three-match unbeaten run on April 10 against fellow relegation struggles West Ham United. Their relegation may be extremely probable but it does not have to be imminent. However, a loss at Leeds and a point from West Ham at Crystal Palace on Monday would seal their return to the Championship.

As for Leeds, they’ve been out of the bottom three since Week 13 but 20 weeks later are still looking to make relegation an impossibility. Daniel Farke’s men have 36 points, six more than 18th-place Spurs. After this, there’s a tricky trip to Bournemouth but three of their final four opponents in the Premier League sit 19th, 18th, and 17th.

Leeds vs Wolves prediction

Leeds’ Sept. 20 win at Wolves was one of just three wins for the side before December. Both teams have improved quite a bit since then but Leeds have shown a better knack for finishing chances. With the huge stakes and the home ground advantage, this could be a rough weekend for Wolves. Leeds 1-0 Wolves.

How to watch Leeds vs Wolves live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 10am ET Saturday

Venue: Elland Road — Beeston, West Yorkshire

TV Channel: Peacock

Streaming: Stream live on Peacock