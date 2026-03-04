Aston Villa 1-4 Chelsea: Joao Pedro, Blues tear apart sluggish Villa

Joao Pedro’s hat trick helped Chelsea give Liam Rosenior a signature win with a 4-1 triumph over stumbling Aston Villa at Villa Park on Wednesday.

Chelsea move into fourth place, ahead of Liverpool on goal differential and within three points of fourth-place Villa and third-place Manchester United.

Pedro also had an assist in the game while Cole Palmer scored Chelsea’s other goal. Enzo Fernandez, Malo Gusto, and Alejandro Garnacho also collected assists.

Douglas Luiz gave Villa a second-minute lead but Pedro scored the first two goals of his brace before halftime and it was a 4-1 game in the 64th minute.

What’s next?

Villa go to France on Thursday, March 12 for the first leg of their Europa League last 16 tie with Lille, then return to Villa Park to host Manchester United on March 15.

Chelsea are a bit busier — they’ll go to Wrexham on Saturday in the FA Cup before a Wednesday trip to PSG in the Champions League and a March 14 visit from Newcastle in the Premier League.

Aston Villa vs Chelsea final score: 1-4

Douglas Luiz 2', Joao Pedro 35', 45+5', 64', Cole Palmer 56'

Full time — Aston Villa 1-4 Chelsea

An emphatic win at a tough ground for Rosenior’s resume.

Garnacho should have it 5-1

Marc Cucurella squares for the Argentine and the youngster pumps it into the leg of a splayed Martinez.

Joao Pedro hat trick — Aston Villa 1-4 Chelsea

The Blues are buzzing through Villa.

Malo Gusto slips the ball to Cole Palmer, who sprays the ball over the back line to meet Garnacho’s run.

The Argentine carries into the box and squares to Pedro, who passes home for his hat trick.

Cole Palmer goal — Aston Villa 1-3 Chelsea

A vicious Reece James cross is parried by Martinez onto the path of Palmer, who is central and able to pick out his favorite part of the goal to make it 3-1.

Halftime — Aston Villa 1-2 Chelsea

The Blues are controlling this match, and Villa look to be low on gas.

There are glimpses of the Villa we know and appreciate but they aren’t coming often enough.

Shots 11-4 for Chelsea.

Joao Pedro goal — Aston Villa 1-2 Chelsea

Fernandez is on it again, slipping Pedro into the box and this razor-thin onside will hope to VAR scrutiny after the Brazilian snaps it inside the far post.

Ollie Watkins offside goal

Oh he’s just offside isn’t he?

VAR is going to have a look after a giveaway and Morgan Rogers sent Ollie Watkins into the 18.

He finishes past Jorgensen but the lines are going to be drawn and Watkins is offside.

Joao Pedro goal — Aston Villa 1-1 Chelsea

Enzo Fernandez had just missed a gorgeous and ambitious pass to Cole Palmer, but he’s on point with his next long ball.

The Argentine’s diagonal finds Malo Gusto, and the fullback sends it through the six for a sliding finish from Joao Pedro.

Watkins through again

Another chance for Ollie Watkins and he lines up a high shot that is waved away by the bicep of Filip Jorgensen.

Reece James penalty shout

The back cuts past Ian Maatsen inside the box and hits the deck upon shin-to-shin contact.

James does seem to be looking for it, and the contact is not going to be enough for VAR to send the ref to a screen?

Almost 1-1 but huge save

Alejandro Garnacho cuts onto his right foot and sees two options at the back post.

Joao Pedro rises to meet the cross and is denied at close range by the right hand of Emiliano Martinez.

Douglas Luiz goal — Aston Villa 1-0 Chelsea

Leon Bailey drives the right side of the box, watched by Jorell Hato.

The cross is dummied by Ollie Watkins and Douglas Luiz is there to slot into the goal in the second minute.

Aston Villa lineup

Martinez, Cash, Konsa, Mings, Maatsen, Onana, Luiz, Bailey, Buendia, Rogers, Watkins

Chelsea lineup

Jorgensen, Gusto, Fofana, Chalobah, Hato, James, Caicedo, Palmer, Fernandez, Garnacho, Pedro

Aston Villa vs Chelsea preview

Stumbling Aston Villa hope to keep Chelsea six points behind them after a top-five clash at Villa Park on Wednesday.

Unai Emery’s once high-flying Villans have won just three times since December 30 and have slipped out of third place with 51 points after a 3W-3D-4L run over their last 10 PL contests.

Chelsea had surged up into the top-four picture with a four-game PL winning streak early this year which included wins over Brentford, Crystal Palace, West Ham, and Wolves.

But Liam Rosenior’s men have since drawn Leeds and Burnley at home before a weekend loss at Arsenal left them on 45 points, three points behind fifth-place Liverpool and six behind Villa and Manchester United.

Aston Villa team news, focus

OUT: Youri Tielemans (ankle), John McGinn (knee), Boubacar Kamara (knee), Andres Garcia (hamstring), Harvey Elliott (unspecified)

Chelsea team news, focus

OUT: Estevao (thigh), Pedro Neto (red card suspension), Jamie Gittens (thigh), Dario Essugo (thigh), Levi Colwill (torn ACL - MORE), Mykhailo Mudryk (suspension) | QUESTIONABLE: Marc Cucurella (thigh)

Aston Villa vs Chelsea prediction

Both sides are due for a big performance and a win. Sometimes that’s the prescription for a draw. Chelsea might have a leg up in health and quality but Villa Park will be behind its men as both sides ramp up for the Champions League in a week. So, yeah, maybe a draw is headed to Aston. Aston Villa 1-1 Chelsea.

