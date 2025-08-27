How to watch Chelsea vs Fulham live: Stream link, TV channel, latest team news, prediction

Fulham visit Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Saturday in a match-up of two London rivals boasting unbeaten starts to Premier League season.

Mind you there’s only been one win amongst the four games featuring the Blues or Cottagers, but unbeaten is unbeaten.

WATCH — Chelsea v Fulham

Enzo Maresca’s Chelsea are the club with the victory, having drawn Crystal Palace and clobbered West Ham 5-1 without ever leaving London. Fulham boss Marco Silva is hoping for reinforcements soon after draws with Brighton & Hove Albion and Manchester United.

Both clubs fancy themselves contenders for Europe next season but Chelsea have much higher aims than their Saturday visitors and will expect nothing less than three points at home.

For live updates and highlights throughout Chelsea vs Fulham, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Chelsea vs Fulham live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 7:30am ET Saturday

Venue: Stamford Bridge — Southwest London

TV Channel: USA

Streaming: Live online via NBC.com

Chelsea team news, focus

OUT: Romeo Lavia (undisclosed), Levi Colwill (torn ACL - MORE), Benoit Badiashile (knock), Mykhailo Mudryk (suspension), Omari Kellyman (thigh) | QUESTIONABLE: Cole Palmer (groin - MORE)

Fulham team news, focus

None.

Chelsea vs Fulham prediction

The Blues are favored even with the questionable status of Cole Palmer, who nearly started last week but was pulled out of the lineup in warm-ups due as a precautionary measure. Fulham will have to be effective with limited chances as they have not produced much through two weeks. A score draw might be their best hopes, and that seems a bridge too far for Week 3. Chelsea 2-0 Fulham.