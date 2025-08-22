Cole Palmer injury latest: Chelsea star player removed from lineup after warm-ups

Cole Palmer has been scratched from Chelsea’s starting lineup versus West Ham United following a reported injury in warm-ups.

Blues teenager Estevao Willian will take the midfielder’s place in an attack-minded front four.

WATCH – West Ham v Chelsea | Live updates

Palmer has taken a place on the Chelsea bench in a long coat, fueling hope that any injury is a minor thing.

Reports out of the London Stadium say Palmer “felt something” and was removed from the lineup out of precaution.

Palmer has been very durable for Chelsea, playing 37 Premier League matches last season after appearing in 33 the previous season.

The 23-year-old England playmaker has 43 goals and 29 assists in 98 career appearances for the Blues since moving from Manchester City early in the 2023-24 season.