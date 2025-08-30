 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR: Goodyear 400
NASCAR Saturday schedule at Darlington Raceway
Kentucky v Texas
What College Football games are on today? Week 1 NCAAF Schedule, start times, streaming info
DCC-L-BUFFS_1MJ4080
King scampers for 45-yard TD with 1:07 left, Ga. Tech overcomes early miscues to beat Colorado 27-20

Top Clips

nbc_pl_refereeing_v2_250830.jpg
Reacting to VAR’s decision to deny Fulham goal
nbc_pl_cheful_pedrogoal_250830.jpg
Pedro heads Chelsea 1-0 in front of Fulham
nbc_pl_chelseapregame_250830.jpg
Chelsea pounce on opportunity to sign Garnacho

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR: Goodyear 400
NASCAR Saturday schedule at Darlington Raceway
Kentucky v Texas
What College Football games are on today? Week 1 NCAAF Schedule, start times, streaming info
DCC-L-BUFFS_1MJ4080
King scampers for 45-yard TD with 1:07 left, Ga. Tech overcomes early miscues to beat Colorado 27-20

Top Clips

nbc_pl_refereeing_v2_250830.jpg
Reacting to VAR’s decision to deny Fulham goal
nbc_pl_cheful_pedrogoal_250830.jpg
Pedro heads Chelsea 1-0 in front of Fulham
nbc_pl_chelseapregame_250830.jpg
Chelsea pounce on opportunity to sign Garnacho

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Liam Delap injury news: Chelsea forward comes off against Fulham

  
Published August 30, 2025 08:44 AM

The latest Liam Delap injury news could well shape how Chelsea act in the final days of the transfer window, as the young English forward hobbled off against Fulham on Saturday.

Delap, 22, held his right hamstring as he raced onto a ball over the top in the first half.

He went down and stayed down as he was subbed off.

Liam Delap injury news latest

Chelsea will be sweating on the fitness of Delap as they have a whole bunch of wingers and attacking midfielders, but Delap and Joao Pedro are their only proper center forwards in the squad.

Christopher Nkunku was sold AC Milan, while Nicolas Jackson is due to join Bayern Munich on loan. That means Chelsea are down a couple of forwards, plus Cole Palmer is also out injured.

With Palmer and now Delap out injured early in the season, it does beg the question: are Chelsea’s players suffering injuries due to a lack of time off this summer as they played in, and won, the FIFA Club World Cup?

Tyrique George, 19, came on for Delap to play up front, but long-term Joao Pedro could play up top if Delap is out for a while.

Alejandro Garnacho is expected to join Chelsea, so they will have another attacking option.