Liam Delap injury news: Chelsea forward comes off against Fulham

The latest Liam Delap injury news could well shape how Chelsea act in the final days of the transfer window, as the young English forward hobbled off against Fulham on Saturday.

Delap, 22, held his right hamstring as he raced onto a ball over the top in the first half.

He went down and stayed down as he was subbed off.

Liam Delap injury news latest

Chelsea will be sweating on the fitness of Delap as they have a whole bunch of wingers and attacking midfielders, but Delap and Joao Pedro are their only proper center forwards in the squad.

Christopher Nkunku was sold AC Milan, while Nicolas Jackson is due to join Bayern Munich on loan. That means Chelsea are down a couple of forwards, plus Cole Palmer is also out injured.

With Palmer and now Delap out injured early in the season, it does beg the question: are Chelsea’s players suffering injuries due to a lack of time off this summer as they played in, and won, the FIFA Club World Cup?

Tyrique George, 19, came on for Delap to play up front, but long-term Joao Pedro could play up top if Delap is out for a while.

Alejandro Garnacho is expected to join Chelsea, so they will have another attacking option.