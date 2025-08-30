Enzo Maresca, Marco Silva reaction LIVE: Managers discuss controversial win for Chelsea vs Fulham

Both the Enzo Maresca and Marco Silva reaction following Chelsea’s controversial 2-0 win against Fulham on Saturday was intriguing.

Chelsea knew they got away with one as they didn’t play at their best level but two key VAR decisions, plus another couple of questionable calls, proved costly for Fulham.

Marco Silva fumed on the sidelines after Fulham teenager Josh King had a goal controversially ruled out with the score 0-0 in the first half, and he ended up laughing after Chelsea were awarded a controversial penalty kick early in the second half.

Enzo Maresca reaction

His thoughts on the game: “We were not good enough first half and we were brilliant second half. For us this is the analysis from the game. First half we didn’t keep the ball, we didn’t win duels. Against these kind of teams you need. Second half we did the right things.”

On if Chelsea were lucky with the decisions: “I don’t think so to be honest. The foul is a foul. The penalty is a penalty. For me it is quite clear. If I had some doubt I would say but it is quite clear the foul is a foul and the other one is handball.”

On his discussions with the Fulham bench after the disallowed goal: “I was trying to explain to them the foul. For me it is a foul. It is normal they were trying to say there was no foul. It is part of the game. I think both decisions were correct.”

On concerns over a possible Joao Pedro handball before the penalty kick was awarded: “No. Was quite clear the handball. The idea was that it was a penalty. They review. It was a bit long to wait but at the end it was a penalty.”

On if VAR is dominating the game and creating too many delays: “Probably because both were a bit difficult decisions. They required time to decide but again I think VAR has to take time and decide. Eight [minutes] in the first half and eight in the second half. But we were winning, so it’s okay!”

On Liam Delap injury: “Hamstring. Was full speed. Hopefully it is not long but this kind of injury is always can be six to eight weeks.”

Joao Pedro reaction

TNT Sports in the UK asked if Chelsea felt lucky with the decision to disallow Josh King’s goal: “I think the ref make his decision. I don’t have anything to say about it. But if he gives it I think it was good for us.”

On if he was worried he could be penalized for handball before Chelsea’s penalty kick for their second goal was given: " I knew my hand was close to my body so I just waited for the ref and in the end he gave the penalty for us.”

Marco Silva reaction — “I feel sad”

On how he feels right now: “For someone that loves football, of course I am here as a Fulham manager, but someone that loves football as a manager, former player, fan sometimes when I can just watch a game, I feel sad, really. Just that.”

On what in particular makes him feel sad: “It is a special game with millions and millions of people watching around the world. I saw my team playing outstanding football in the first half. Playing football. Not trying to be fake or coming here to park the bus. We know the difference of the pitch. We know that financial point of view and the size and all that stuff they are in a different planet. On the pitch we knew what we are capable of and the boys were outstanding. After what happened last week with us, all that controversy in the game against Man United. All the decisions from the VAR that people cannot understand. Similar things that happen for the opposition happen to us and they decide in a different way... All of the decisions from the referee and VAR made a massive impact on the game. Second half was not at the level I would like to see our team. I told them we cannot control all the decisions that went against us. How you disallow a goal like that one is UNBELIEVABLE. It is unbelievable. We have meetings with the referees, with the people are in charge and we respect and we go for meetings, all of us we want to win. When it is against us we feel more compared to Enzo [Maresca] this afternoon is not feeling the same as myself. We got there to try to see the direction of things. One of the main things is that VAR is not here to referee the game. It is to help see things clear. For us, for all the world, it was something unbelievable to disallow that goal. For me it is unbelievable. After this you can talk about many things. I prefer to say nothing more because I will be punished and I want to be on the bench for the next game. I don’t want to pay fines. I want to help our players. But it has been difficult for us this start of the season. With so many decisions that doesn’t come in the way that should. That is the way it is. Let’s move on.”

On if VAR is becoming too involved in the game with 16 minutes of stoppage time and no major injuries: “I would love to explain many things. For example the first goal. My job is to prepare my players. We are going to analyze. Eight minutes extra time. After the first corner it was already nine minutes. They want the second corner and it’s already nine minutes extra time. He has to stop the game. They are the rules. I am not saying that is my opinion. By the rules I ask the referee and it was ‘because we lost time I was speaking with one player.’ I checked all of the eight minutes now. The game didn’t stop one second. What can I say to you? I am the manager. I try to do my best with my players and my football club. Okay Chelsea won the game and we move on.”

Can anything be done? “I just mentioned to you two things by the rules and protocols, it is not something that I make mistakes. The referees can make mistakes, the Premier League is so intense, so tough, all of those kind of things. But when it is black or white it has to be black or white. We cannot see something that is not there. This is the thing for us.”

Josh King reaction

Speaking to TNT Sports on his goal being disallowed: “It’s a hard feeling to describe. I think scoring with the emotion with the team and stuff, that great feeling, it was a tough decision. I think it was a perfectly good goal. Obviously there is not much you can do and we just have to pick ourselves up and fight for the next 70-80 minutes.”

How tough was it? So many decisions going against you?: “I feel like that is a part of being a professional. Obviously there are going to be decisions which go against us and we have to bounce back. It was a tough one to take to score and then going into the break having conceded it was a difficult one. We just have to try and bounce back and control the controllables.”

On how Marco Silva was during the game and at half time: “Obviously he is a really passionate person and that fires us up as well. We try to work hard for each other. It was a difficult one to take today because I think maybe we deserved more from the game. But it is what it is and hopefully we can bounce back in two weeks’ time.”