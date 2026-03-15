Crystal Palace vs Leeds LIVE updates, watch live, score, analysis, highlights

Crystal Palace weren’t able to find goals in the Conference League, and they may only need one when desperate Leeds United visit Selhurst Park on Sunday.

WATCH — Crystal Palace v Leeds United

For live updates and highlights throughout Crystal Palace vs Leeds, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Crystal Palace vs Leeds live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 10am ET Sunday

Venue: Selhurst Park — South London

TV Channel: Peacock

Streaming: Stream live on Peacock

Crystal Palace vs Leeds score: 0-0

Crystal Palace vs Leeds live updates! - By Joe Prince-Wright

Offside goal for Palace

Palace think they have the lead from a corner as the ball is nodded home, but Brennan Johnson was offside when the short corner was played back to him. No goal.

Mateta is on

Can he be the hero Palace need? 30 minutes to go.

Not much happening in the second half

Leeds are digging in down a player but Palace are struggling to create.

Half time thoughts — Tight game but Leeds are on top

This has been very close and most of it has been played in midfield. Leeds look sharper in the final third when they do get a chance to attack and Palace are a bit sluggish. That Calvert-Lewin penalty kick miss and Gudmundsson red card just before half time is obviously a huge moment in the game.

Gudmundsson sent off

Second yellow. He’s off! Mistimed tackle and he can’t complain.

Calvert-Lewin misses the penalty kick

Dominic Calvert-Lewin steps up and sends Benitez the wrong way… but he puts the penalty kick wide. He can’t believe it. Huge let off for Palace.

Penalty to Leeds!

A corner comes in and the ball hits the hand of Will Hughes, who inexplicably raises his arm above his head. It was a slight touch but it was enough for the penalty to be awarded. VAR checks and the penalty stands.

Leeds pushing ahead of half time

It’s all Leeds at Selhurst Park before half time. Plenty of crosses and corners are being whipped in.

Benitez just keeps the ball out

A header is flicked towards goal by Leeds but Benitez just keeps it out on the line. He catches it and just stops it from crossing the line.

Crystal Palace Lineup

Benitez; Richards, Lacroix, Canvot; Johnson, Hughes, Lerma, Mitchell; Sarr, Guessand; Strand Larsen

Leeds Lineup

Darlow; Struijk, Bijol, Rodon; Justin, Ampadu, Stach, Gudmundsson; Arronson, Calvert-Lewin, Nmecha

Crystal Palace team news, focus

OUT: Eddie Nketiah (thigh), Cheick Doucoure (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Daniel Munoz (shoulder)

Leeds United team news, focus

QUESTIONABLE: Joe Rodon (thigh), Dominic Calvert-Lewin (knee), Sebastiaan Bournauw (illness), Noah Okafor (thigh).

Crystal Palace vs Leeds preview

The Eagles drew AEK Larnaca 0-0 at home in a UCL Round of 16 first leg on Thursday, out-attempting their Cypriot visitors 13-2 and keeping 71 percent of the ball but failing to find the back of the goal. That’s in stark contrast to their last Premier League game, where Oliver Glasner’s men dialed up three goals against 10-man Spurs.

Palace are a healthy 10 points clear of the bottom three and have an outsider’s look at qualifying for Europe through the league route, but they’ll need three points at home on Sunday.

Leeds have lost two Premier League matches in-a-row and are winless in four-straight in the league to drop within three points of the bottom three. A strong December and January fired Daniel Farke’s men to 15th. They remain there but there’s no longer any comfort in their distance above 18th.

Leeds will still play all three of the current bottom three sides and did get some joy in reaching the FA Cup quarterfinals, but they sure would enjoy a point or three against a potentially-tired foe.

Crystal Palace vs Leeds prediction

French forward Jean-Philippe Mateta is back for Palace while Leeds have been without Dominic Calvert-Lewin, but the English striker only had one goal in his last eight games. Goals from forwards in the Premier League have not been plentiful for anyone else on Leeds’ books for a while, either. If the home crowd stays behind the Eagles, they should muscle this one into the win column. Crystal Palace 1-0 Leeds United.