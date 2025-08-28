How to watch Manchester United vs Burnley live: Stream, TV channel, team news, prediction

It’s only matchweek 3 of the 2025-26 Premier League season, but Manchester United already have to pick themselves back up off the floor and find the will to go again on Saturday (10 am ET) when Burnley visit Old Trafford.

Man United (16th place, 1 point) suffered the embarrassment of going out of the League Cup to 4th-tier Grimsby Town on Wednesday, leaving them with just two competitions for the rest of the season and perhaps no more than 37 games left to play between now and the end of May. With a draw and a defeat already in their opening two PL games, suffice it to say that Ruben Amorim could very much use a big win here — and a scintillating performance to match. Bryan Mbeumo did get his first goal for the club in the loss to Grimsby, but new $99-million striker Benjamin Sesko failed to find the back of the net with any of his six shots, goalkeeper Andre Onana had yet another catastrophic incident and all Amorim could say after the game was “I’m really sorry.”

Burnley (11th, 3 points) will be hoping to build on their first win of the season (2-0 over Sunderland) after a heavy defeat in their first game back in the top flight. Captain Matt Cullen had a goal and an assist against Sunderland, while Scott Parker’s defense did what they did nearly every week in the Championship: kept a clean sheet, albeit against another newly promoted side.

For live updates and highlights throughout Manchester United vs Burnley, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

Manchester United team news, focus

OUT: Lisandro Martinez (knee), Noussair Mazraoui (hamstring)

Burnley team news, focus

OUT: Zeki Amdouni (knee), Jordan Beyer (knee), Manuel Benson (achilles), Connor Roberts (fitness)

Manchester United vs Burnley prediction

Burnley are going to make life very difficult for United by sitting deep and looking to counter-attack when the Red Devils have overextended themselves (they do have a tendency), not to mention set pieces, but Matheus Cunha is due a breakout game any moment now. Manchester United 2-1 Burnley.