 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Josh Allen fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions
Deion Sanders
Colorado and Georgia Tech meet for the 1st time on the field since splitting the 1990 national title
Pat Narduzzi
The ‘City Game’ returns after an 85-year break as Pitt hosts crosstown rival Duquesne

Top Clips

nbc_smx_smxinsiderdeegan_250828.jpg
Deegan: ‘Pressure makes me better’
nbc_roto_godwin_250828.jpg
Godwin out means it’s ‘Egbuka season’ in fantasy
nbc_roto_jaydenreed_250828.jpg
Reed’s fantasy value capped regardless of injury

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Josh Allen fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions
Deion Sanders
Colorado and Georgia Tech meet for the 1st time on the field since splitting the 1990 national title
Pat Narduzzi
The ‘City Game’ returns after an 85-year break as Pitt hosts crosstown rival Duquesne

Top Clips

nbc_smx_smxinsiderdeegan_250828.jpg
Deegan: ‘Pressure makes me better’
nbc_roto_godwin_250828.jpg
Godwin out means it’s ‘Egbuka season’ in fantasy
nbc_roto_jaydenreed_250828.jpg
Reed’s fantasy value capped regardless of injury

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

How to watch Manchester United vs Burnley live: Stream, TV channel, team news, prediction

  
Published August 28, 2025 05:13 PM

It’s only matchweek 3 of the 2025-26 Premier League season, but Manchester United already have to pick themselves back up off the floor and find the will to go again on Saturday (10 am ET) when Burnley visit Old Trafford.

WATCH — Manchester United vs Burnley

Man United (16th place, 1 point) suffered the embarrassment of going out of the League Cup to 4th-tier Grimsby Town on Wednesday, leaving them with just two competitions for the rest of the season and perhaps no more than 37 games left to play between now and the end of May. With a draw and a defeat already in their opening two PL games, suffice it to say that Ruben Amorim could very much use a big win here — and a scintillating performance to match. Bryan Mbeumo did get his first goal for the club in the loss to Grimsby, but new $99-million striker Benjamin Sesko failed to find the back of the net with any of his six shots, goalkeeper Andre Onana had yet another catastrophic incident and all Amorim could say after the game was “I’m really sorry.

Burnley (11th, 3 points) will be hoping to build on their first win of the season (2-0 over Sunderland) after a heavy defeat in their first game back in the top flight. Captain Matt Cullen had a goal and an assist against Sunderland, while Scott Parker’s defense did what they did nearly every week in the Championship: kept a clean sheet, albeit against another newly promoted side.

For live updates and highlights throughout Manchester United vs Burnley, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Manchester United vs Burnley live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 10 am ET, Saturday
Venue: Old Trafford — Manchester
TV Channel: Peacock
Streaming: Stream live on Peacock

Manchester United team news, focus

OUT: Lisandro Martinez (knee), Noussair Mazraoui (hamstring)

Burnley team news, focus

OUT: Zeki Amdouni (knee), Jordan Beyer (knee), Manuel Benson (achilles), Connor Roberts (fitness)

Manchester United vs Burnley prediction

Burnley are going to make life very difficult for United by sitting deep and looking to counter-attack when the Red Devils have overextended themselves (they do have a tendency), not to mention set pieces, but Matheus Cunha is due a breakout game any moment now. Manchester United 2-1 Burnley.