 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Brickyard 400 Presented by PPG - Practice
Denny Hamlin claims Southern 500 pole as playoff drivers take top 12 starting spots
WNBA: Atlanta Dream at Las Vegas Aces
2025 WNBA Power Rankings (Week 12): Aces skyrocket, while the Liberty lose ground
NASCAR: Goodyear 400
NASCAR Saturday schedule at Darlington Raceway

Top Clips

nbc_cyc_jasperintv_250830.jpg
Philipsen: ‘I had to find my way’ for Stage 8 win
nbc_pl_eve_goal_3_250830.jpg
Dewsbury-Hall drills Everton 3-1 ahead of Wolves
nbc_pl_sunbre_isidorgoal_250830.jpg
Isidor nets 96th-minute winner for Sunderland

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Brickyard 400 Presented by PPG - Practice
Denny Hamlin claims Southern 500 pole as playoff drivers take top 12 starting spots
WNBA: Atlanta Dream at Las Vegas Aces
2025 WNBA Power Rankings (Week 12): Aces skyrocket, while the Liberty lose ground
NASCAR: Goodyear 400
NASCAR Saturday schedule at Darlington Raceway

Top Clips

nbc_cyc_jasperintv_250830.jpg
Philipsen: ‘I had to find my way’ for Stage 8 win
nbc_pl_eve_goal_3_250830.jpg
Dewsbury-Hall drills Everton 3-1 ahead of Wolves
nbc_pl_sunbre_isidorgoal_250830.jpg
Isidor nets 96th-minute winner for Sunderland

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Ruben Amorim reaction as Manchester United throw away pair of leads, find late winner

  
Published August 30, 2025 12:09 PM

Manchester United continue to pile stress on their fans, and it was dramatic stuff again Saturday as manager Ruben Amorim saw his side twice give equalizers before defeating Burnley 3-2 at Old Trafford.

Coming on the heels of a loss to Grimsby Town in the League Cup, this is still not going to go down well and Amorim looked anxious on the touch line for most of the second half.

MORE — Burnley vs Man United recap, video highlights

The Red Devils also saw an injury to Matheus Cunha, who left the game in the 31st minute.

United led 1-0 on a Clarets own goal but conceded a Lyle Foster equalizer. Bryan Mbeumo answered almost immediately, but Burnley again went level through Jaidon Anthony.

Fortunately for the Red Devils, Anthony dragged down Amad Diallo in the box deep in stoppage time. A VAR review sent Bruno Fernandes to the spot, and he rolled home his spot kick away from the view of Amorim’s eyes.

Amorim was answering questions Friday about his honest, direct post-match interviews. This should be another one of those.

Ruben Amorim reaction as Manchester United throw away pair of leads, find late winner

We’ll share Amorim’s words as soon as he speaks from Old Trafford.